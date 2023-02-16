Graduate student Andy Pack hit a go-ahead jumper with 27 seconds remaining, and after Bridgewater got a defensive stop, Alec Topper, Pack, and Aaron Oates all hit free throws down the stretch as Bridgewater earned a thrilling Old Dominion Athletic Conference men's basketball road victory over Shenandoah on Wednesday.
Sophomore guard Shod Smith led the Eagles in their second straight win, hitting 7-of-12 shots for 19 points while grabbing four rebounds and dishing three assists.
Pack and Topper each recorded 12 points, with Topper also grabbing 10 boards to finish with a double-double.
Pack also grabbed six boards and was 5-for-5 shooting, while Oates had four points and seven rebounds for BC.
Bridgewater 6-foot-5 senior forward Liam Caswell also had a solid performance with nine points and five rebounds.
The Eagles (13-11, 8-7 ODAC) will be back in action Saturday when they close the regular season with a trip to Averett for an ODAC contest. Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m.
Bridgewater 30 33 — 63
Shenandoah 36 23 — 59
BRIDGEWATER (63) — Ballou 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 7-12 5-8 19, Hawes 2-8 2-4 7, Ayala 0-1 0-0 0, Oates 1-4 2-4 4, Topper 4-11 2-2 12, Pack 5-5 1-2 12, Caswell 4-10 0-0 9, Dunlap 0-0 0-0 0, Schott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 12-20 63.
SHENANDOAH (59) — Roberts 3-5 4-6 10, Jordan 9-17 2-3 24, Mims 0-1 3-4 3, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0, Russ 0-7 2-2 2, Rogers 2-6 0-0 6, Stephen 2-12 2-2 6, Bihai 3-8 0-0 6, Robinson 0-0 2-2 2, Long 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 15-19 59.
3-Point Goals — Bridgewater 5-10 (Topper 2-2, Hawes 1-4, Pack 1-1, Caswell 1-3), Shenandoah 6-18 (Jordan 4-5, Rogers 2-6, Russ 0-5, Stephen 0-2). Rebounds — Bridgewater 44 (Topper 10), Shenandoah 30 (Stephen 7). Assists — Bridgewater 8 (Smith 3), Shenandoah 5 (Stephen 3). Total Fouls — Bridgewater 18, Roanoke 19. A — 287 (1,300).
In other college sports Wednesday:
Men's Basketball
Virginia Wesleyan 59, Eastern Mennonite 54: Eastern Mennonite's second-half rally came up just short in an ODAC road loss to Virginia Wesleyan in Virginia Beach.
With the loss, the Eagles (6-18, 2-13 ODAC) were officially eliminated from contention for the conference tournament.
Former Eastern Mennonite School standout Aviwe Mahlong had a solid night for the Royals, finishing with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, while senior point guard DaiJordan Brown totaled 15 points while grabbing six boards and also earning a pair of steals in the loss.
Forward Mark Burkholder added nine points, five boards, and two steals, while Michael Watlington, another forward, finished with eight points and five rebounds.
EMU wraps its season at home on Friday, facing off with Lynchburg in an ODAC content inside Yoder Arena.
Eastern Mennonite 22 32 — 54
Virginia Wesleyan 31 28 — 59
EASTERN MENNONITE (54) — Brown 5-10 2-2 15, Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Mahlong 3-9 5-7 12, Burkholder 3-8 3-5 9, Pacheco 1-4 2-2 4, McCord 0-4 0-1 0, Hagerman 2-4 0-0 6, Watlington 4-6 0-1 8, McIntyre 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 12-18 54.
VIRGINIA WESLEYAN (59) — Deveaux 3-10 4-6 12, Sergeant 1-7 1-2 4, Wallace 2-8 0-0 4, Lee 1-3 0-0 3, Wilson 6-9 1-1, Crump 6-14 0-0 14, Jackson 1-2 0-0 3, Rowland 1-6 0-0 2, Moorer 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 23-63 6-9 59.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 6-17 (Brown 3-5, Hagerman 2-4, Mahlong 1-3, Davis 0-1, Burkholder 0-2, McCord 0-1, McIntyre 0-1), Virginia Wesleyan 7-34 (Deveaux 2-7, Crump 2-8, Sergeant 1-5, Lee 1-3, Jackson 1-2, Wallace 0-5, Rowland 0-4). Rebounds — Eastern Mennonite 33 (Mahlong 10), Virginia Wesleyan (Deveaux 12). Assists — Eastern Mennonite 12 (Mahlong 6), Virginia Wesleyan 15 (Crump 4). Total Fouls — Eastern Mennonite 12, Virginia Wesleyan 16. A — 365 (2,000).
Mary Baldwin 84, Greensboro 83: Four players hit double digits in the scoring column as Mary Baldwin earned a thrilling USA South road win at Greensboro.
Brett Asbury had 18 points, nine rebounds, and three steals for the Squirrels, while guard Brandon Stoudamire finished with 19 and six rebounds.
Also chipping in for MBU was guard Jaden Ignacio with 13 points and a trio of assists, while Quentin Hart added 10 points, four assists, and three rebounds in the victory.
Forward Vernon Fraley had nine points for Mary Baldwin.
The Squirrels (14-10, 9-4 USA South), now on a two-game winning streak, close the regular season with a conference game against N.C. Wesleyan on the road Saturday.
Women's Basketball
Shenandoah 72, Eastern Mennonite 55: Eastern Mennonite's fourth-quarter struggles were too much to overcome in an ODAC loss to Shenandoah at home.
The Royals were able to pull within nine with just under eight minutes left in the fourth quarter after a Brii Redfearn layup, but the Hornets answered with another 7-0 run to push their lead back to double digits. Redfearn drilled a pair of 3s late in the quarter, but it wasn't enough as the Hornets secured the win with a late flurry of offense.
Sophomore guard Mya Hamlet led the Royals with 16 points, six rebounds, and five assists, while Brii Redfearn added 12 points, eight rebounds, and a trio of steals.
Trinity Washington, another sophomore guard, added 10 points, four boards, and an assist for EMU in the loss.
The Royals (9-15, 4-13 ODAC) will hit the road Saturday for a regular-season finale against ODAC foe Randolph.
Shenandoah 27 8 16 21 — 72
Eastern Mennonite 15 19 6 15 — 55
SHENANDOAH (72) — Williams 3 1-2 8, Kimble 7-17 2-5 17, Greene 7-19 3-6 18, Rooklin 1-6 0-0 3, Star 0-0 2-2 2, Maxson 0-1 0-0 0, Krystofiak 1-4 0-0 3, Shepos 1-2 2-2 4, Campbell 8-13 1-2 17. Totals 28-70 11-19 72.
EASTERN MENNONITE (55) — Washington 3-10 3-4 10, Jones 2-3 0-0 4, Hamlet 3-12 10-12 16, Crawford 0-1 0-0 0, Glymph 4-7 0-0 8, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Redfearn 5-16 0-0 12, Lucas 1-4 0-0 3, Moore 0-4 2-2 2. Totals 18-58 15-18.
3-Point Goals — Shenandoah 5-19 (Williams 1-1, Kimble 1-7, Greene 1-4, Rooklin 1-3, Krystofiak 1-3, Maxson 0-1), Eastern Mennonite 4-16 (Redfearn 2-5, Washington 1-2, Lucas 1-3, Hamlet 0-2). Rebounds — Shenandoah 52 (Kimble 10), Eastern Mennonite 35 (Redfearn 8). Assists — Shenandoah 16 (Kimble 7), Eastern Mennonite (Hamlet 5). Total Fouls — Shenandoah 14, Eastern Mennonite 15. Attendance — 129 (1,800).
Baseball
Christopher Newport 5, Eastern Mennonite 1: Eastern Mennonite remained winless to open up the 2023 season, falling at non-conference foe Christopher Newport.
Left fielder Drew Petitt led the Royals with a sac fly RBI, while right fielder Alex Gulisano drew a pair of walks.
Cole Bashinski, a second baseman, and first baseman Erik Wilkinson added two hits apiece in the lineup.
The trio of Trey Deane, Ben Knutsson, and Hayden Winston pitched the final 2.1 innings for EMU (0-3) in the loss, giving up no runs and just three hits, with a strikeout.
The Royals will return to action on Saturday with a doubleheader at non-conference opponent Susquehanna.
Eastern Mennonite 000 010 000 — 1 2 0
Christopher Newport 200 102 00x — 5 9 0
Eastern Mennonite
Name AB R H RBI BB SO LOB
Mason cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 0
Spraker ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 3
Arnold 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 0
Solomon dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 1
Bashinski 2b 4 1 1 0 0 3 0
Wilkinson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 0
Gulisano rf 1 0 0 0 2 1 0
Shuey c 2 0 0 0 1 1 0
Petitt lf 2 0 0 1 1 0 1
Riles p 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Waller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Deane p 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Knutsson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Winston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
TOTALS 27 1 2 1 6 16 5
FIELDING — Eastern Mennonite
DP: Ethan Spraker, Cole Bashinski.
BATTING — Eastern Mennonite
RBI: Drew Petitt.
GIDP: Nick Arnold.
Christopher Newport
Name AB R H RBI BB SO LOB
Benedict cf 5 0 2 1 0 0 1
Elliott 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 3
Bowers lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 1
Reilly dh 3 3 3 3 1 0 0
Weaver 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mackmin 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 0
Crosson rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 1
Reinhold ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 0
Caroline c 4 0 0 1 0 1 2
Cassedy 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 0
Weber p 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Checkosky p 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lewis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
TOTALS 32 5 9 5 4 5 8
Eastern Mennonite
Name IP H R ER BB SO HR
Riles 4.0 4 3 3 2 3 2
Waller 1.2 2 2 2 1 1 0
Deane 0.1 1 0 0 1 0 0
Knutsson 1.0 0 0 0 0 0
TOTALS 8.0 9 5 5 4 5 2
Christopher Newport
Name IP H R ER BB SO HR
Weber 5.0 2 1 1 4 10 0
Checkosky 2.0 0 0 0 1 2 0
Lewis 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0
Elliott 1.0 0 0 0 0 3 0
FIELDING — Christopher Newport
DP: Daniel Elliott, Kevin Mackmin..
BATTING — Christopher Newport
2B: Alec Reilly.
HR: Alec Reilly (fourth inning, none on).
RBI: Alex Reilly (3), Jake Benedict, Drew Caroline.
BASERUNNING — Christopher Newport
SB: Jake Benedict, Scott Crosson
WP — Weber (1-0). LP — Riles (0-1).
HBP — EMU: Waller
T — 2:31 A — 217
Women's Lacrosse
James Madison 8, Virginia Tech 6: No. 12 James Madison went to Blacksburg and clamped down defensively, earning an 8-6 non-conference win over in-state opponent Virginia Tech at Thompson Field.
For the Dukes (1-1), redshirt junior Isabella Peterson scored three times for her second hat trick to start the season. Five others contributed a tally on offense.
Defensively, Rachel Matey caused three Virginia Tech turnovers and added a pair of ground balls. Redshirt sophomore Maggie Clark added four ground balls to set a career high, while fellow midfielder Lilly Boswell added three, as JMU won the ground ball battle 15-10. Kat Buchanan stopped half of Virginia Tech's 12 shots on goal, as she marked her fewest goals allowed in a complete game.
For Tech (1-1), Claire Schotta and Blair Guy scored twice, and goalkeeper Jocelyn Torres finished with 10 saves.
The Dukes will face Connecticut in a neutral-site contest hosted by USA Lacrosse in Sparks, Md., on Saturday.
BC Ranked Seventh In Region VI
The Bridgewater women's basketball team is seventh in Region VI in the latest NCAA Regional Rankings.
No. 1 Christopher Newport took the top spot in the rankings as the Captains currently hold an unblemished 23-0 record. Fellow Coast to Coast conference member Mary Washington was slotted in the second spot, and Emory took home third. Four ODAC schools filled out the rest of the rankings, with Washington and Lee leading the way in fourth, followed by Randolph-Macon and Guilford.
The Eagles currently sit with an 18-5 overall record and a 13-4 mark in conference play, with just one final game left on the regular-season schedule. Four of BC's five losses have come to teams in the regional rankings. Bridgewater currently is sitting in a tie for third place in the ODAC standings with Guilford, but the Quakers hold the tiebreaker courtesy of a win in Nininger Hall on Jan. 21.
Eagles Picked Seventh In ODAC
The Bridgewater women's lacrosse team was selected to finish the season at seventh in the ODAC Preseason Coaches Poll, announced by the league on Wednesday.
The Eagles finished the 2022 season with a 6-12 record and a loss to Randolph-Macon in the ODAC tournament.
The Eagles are set to open the 2023 season at home against non-conference opponent Hood on Feb. 22.
