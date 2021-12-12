Aaron Oates had his best game of the season with 21 points on 9-of-17 shooting and 13 rebounds while picking up two steals and a block in the process as Bridgewater earned an 80-75 non-conference men’s basketball victory over Catholic on Saturday inside Nininger Hall.
Freshman guard Rashod Smith continued to shine as he added 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Eagles (3-6), who put all five starters in double digits for the game.
Zach Hatter, an Eastern Mennonite School alum, finished with 16 points in the victory for BC while Liam Caswell had 12 points and Andy Pack finished with 10 points, seven boards and four assists.
Catholic 35 40 — 75
Bridgewater 32 48 — 80
CATHOLIC (75) — Lumaj 2 0-0 4, Kelly 3 2-3 8, Timby 5 3-4 16, Hafemeister 12 2-2 32, Green 0 2-4 2, Martins 1 0-0 2, Buckley 0 0-0 0, Melady 1 0-0 3, Wilson-Bahun 2 2-2 6, O’Sullivan 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 11-15 75.
BRIDGEWATER (80) — Smith 5 7-10 18, Hatter 5 5-5 16, Pack 3 4-5 10, Caswell 3 5-6 12, Oates 9 3-7 21, Crenshaw 0 0-0 0, Ayala 1 0-0 3, Ciccone 0 0-0 0, Dunlap 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 24-33 80.
3-Point Goals — Catholic 10 (Hafemeister 6, Timby 3, Melady), Bridgewater 4 (Smith, Hatter, Caswell, Ayala).
In other college sports over the weekend:
Men’s Basketball
Mary Washington 80, Eastern Mennonite 57: In Fredericksburg, Tim Jones had 12 points, four rebounds and four assists but Eastern Mennonite fell 80-57 to non-conference foe Mary Washington.
Julien Hagerman had nine points off the bench for the Royals (3-6) while Michael Watlington added eight points and five boards and Mark Burkholder finished with seven points and eight rebounds.
Also chipping in for EMU was Landon Swingler and Aviwe Mahlong with six points apiece.
Eastern Mennonite 26 31 — 57
Mary Washington 42 38 — 80
EASTERN MENNONITE (57) — Swingler 2 0-0 6, Burkholder 3 0-0 7, Mahlong 2 0-0 6, Simmons 0 0-0 0, Jones 4 4-7 12, Davis 0 0-0 0, Nyahwegwe 2 0-0 5, Alexander 1 2-2 4, Hagerman 3 0-0 9, Watlington 4 0-0 8, Brown 0 0-0 0, Cousins 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 6-9 57.
MARY WASHINGTON (80) — D. Cook 8 0-0 18, R. Cook 3 2-2 8, Welch 8 3-3 24, Saunders 4 1-1 12, Coyne 0 2-2 2, Blue 2 0-0 5, Prosise 1 0-0 3, Lacey 0 0-0 0, Waddy 0 0-0 0, Rowson 0 0-0 0, Peterson 3 2-3 8, Smedley 0 0-0 0, Aghayere 0 0-2 0, Moody 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 10-13 80.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 9 (Hagerman 3, Mahlong 2, Swinger 2, Burkholder, Nyagwege), Mary Washington 12 (Welch 5, Saunders 3, D. Cook 2, Blue, Prosise).
Royals Announce New Men’s Soccer Coach
Eastern Mennonite University named Justin Carey its new men’s soccer coach on Friday.
Carey was most recently an assistant coach at Division I Stetson University, but has plenty of familiarity with the Royals after serving as a graduate assistant at EMU during the 2019-20 season.
"I am delighted to have Justin join our team and give leadership to the men's soccer program as head coach," EMU athletic director David King said. "His knowledge of the program, experience in culture building and commitment to the hard work of recruiting are just a few of the qualities that stood out to the committee and make him the ideal candidate to lead the program into the future.”
Carey was a standout player for Mary Washington in college and was named the Capital Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 2018 after scoring 18 goals and dishing out four assists.
Carey is the seventh men’s soccer coach for the Royals, taking over for veteran Roger Mast.
"I am incredibly excited to return to EMU to become the next head coach of the men's soccer program," Carey said. "It is an honor to follow in Roger Mast's footsteps after all he's done for the program the past 30-plus years and to build upon his previous achievements. I know there is potential for great success on and off the field at EMU and I am eager to get started.”
