Alec Topper came off the bench and had a double-double of 29 points and 12 rebounds as Bridgewater defeated Randolph 84-70 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s basketball action inside Nininger Hall on Saturday.
Topper made 11 of 15 shots from the field for the Eagles and also had a pair of steals.
Freshman point guard Rashod Smith continued his strong debut as he scored 19 points, dished out 11 assists and grabbed four rebounds for Bridgewater (6-8, 2-4 ODAC) in the victory.
Aaron Oates added 10 points and seven boards for BC while Andy Pack scored nine points.
Randolph 31 39 — 70
Bridgewater 36 48 — 84
RANDOLPH (70) — Makle 2 4-4 9, Hildebrand 1 0-0 3, Phillipsmcloy 4 0-0 10, Clingerman 1 0-2 2, Hooper 0 0-0 0, Wagoner 0 2-8 2, Loving 4 3-4 11, Graham 0 0-0 0, Verling 0 2-2 2, Kinardhuisine 0 0-0 0, Perry 0 0-0 0, Goodman 5 3-3 14, Peters 0 0-0 0, Bickey 5 5-8 17. Totals 22 19-31 70.
BRIDGEWATER (84) — Smith 6 7-9 19, Hatter 0 3-4 3, Crenshaw 1 0-0 3, Ayala 1 0-0 3, Ciccone 0 0-0 0, Topper 11 4-5 29, Pack 3 0-0 9, Caswell 3 0-0 8, Curtis 0 0-0 0, Dunlap 0 0-0 0, Oates 5 0-0 10. Totals 30 14-18 84.
3-Point Goals — Randolph 7 (Phillipsmcloy 2, Bickey 2, Makle, Hildebrand, Goodman), Bridgewater 10 (Topper 3, Pack 3, Caswell 2, Ayala, Crenshaw).
In other college sports over the weekend:
Men’s Basketball
Lynchburg 76, Eastern Mennonite 70: Aviwe Mahlong had 14 points and Tim Jones added 13 points, but Eastern Mennonite fell 76-70 to Lynchburg in ODAC action on the road Saturday.
Jones also had five assists for the Royals (5-10, 3-5 ODAC) while Chris Simmons added 13 points and nine boards off the bench and Mark Burkholder finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.
Eastern Mennonite 40 30 — 70
Lynchburg 34 42 — 76
EASTERN MENNONITE (70) — Nyagwegwe 3 0-0 7, Swingler 0 2-2 2, Burkholder 5 0-0 11, Hagerman 1 0-0 3, Mahlong 5 0-0 14, Simmons 4 5-7 13, Watlington 1 0-0 2, Brown 2 0-0 5, Jones 5 1-2 13. Totals 26 8-11 70.
LYNCHBURG (76) — Suggs 5 6-7 18, Lockamy 2 4-5 8, Fitch 0 0-0 0, Sutton 0 0-0 0, Parham 1 0-0 3, Dunton 4 2-2 10, Taylor 0 0-0 0, Savage 3 4-4 11, Young 2 0-0 4, Thacker 7 6-8 20, Elkin 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 22-26 76.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 10 (Mahlong 4, Jones 2, Nyagwegwe, Burkholder, Haderman, Brown), Lynchburg 4 (Suggs, Parham, Savage).
Women’s Basketball
Bridgewater 48, Guilford 44: Erika Nettles had 19 points, five rebounds and three assists as Bridgewater grinded out a 48-44 win over ODAC foe Guilford on the road Saturday.
Jaden Alsberry, a Strasburg alum, had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (6-7, 4-3 ODAC).
Bridgewater 12 6 21 9 — 48
Guilford 10 14 14 6 — 44
BRIDGEWATER (48) — Olmeda 0 0-0 0, Husky 1 0-0 2, Williams 1 0-0 2, Gaeth 0 0-0 0, Maynard 0 1-2 1, Nettles 4 11-14 19, Freeman 0 0-0 0, Pierson 0 0-0 0, Alsberry 7 0-0 14, Shifflett 2 3-4 7, Horton 1 1-2 3, Pick 0 0-0 0, Dailey 0 0-0 0, Wiles 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 16-22 48.
GUILFORD (44) — Randolph 0 0-0 0, Wilkerson 0 0-0 0, Hinson 0 0-0 0, Gauldin 6 4-8 16, Perry 1 3-3 5, Zeigler 6 0-0 12, Woods 0 0-0 0, Kennedy 1 0-0 2, Hoffman 0 0-0 0, McMillan 4 1-3 9. Totals 18 8-14 44.
Lynchburg 86, Eastern Mennonite 44: Mya Hamlet scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds, but Eastern Mennonite fell 86-44 to ODAC foe Lynchburg on the road Saturday.
Brii Redfearn added 10 points and five boards for the Royals (5-10, 1-8 ODAC) in the loss.
Eastern Mennonite 16 12 8 8 — 44
Lynchburg 19 25 22 20 — 86
EASTERN MENNONITE (44) — Poston 0 0-0 0, Clapp 0 0-0 0, Komara 1 2-2 4, Hamlet 6 3-3 16, Wright 0 1-2 1, Crawford 0 0-0 0, Glymph 0 0-0 0, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Redfearn 4 2-2 10, Price 2 2-2 7, Roberts 1 0-0 2, Moore 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 10-11 44.
LYNCHBURG (86) — Harris 3 2-2 9, Moore 2 1-2 6, Gantt 0 0-0 0, Clay 1 0-0 3, Brundage 1 0-0 2, Vetter 2 0-0 4, Kolb 6 0-0 12, Davis 9 7-7 25, Green 4 3-3 11, Johnson 4 1-1 9, Ross 0 1-2 1, Oliver 1 2-2 4. Totals 33 17-19 86.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 2 (Hamlet, Price), Lynchburg 3 (Harris, Moore, Clay).
