Riding a four-game winning streak, Bridgewater now finds itself in the NCAA Division III Women's Basketball Regional Rankings, which were released on Wednesday.
In the first rankings release of the season, the Eagles join Old Dominion Athletic Conference teammates Guilford, Randolph-Macon, and Washington and Lee in the rankings. No. 1 Christopher Newport, Mary Washington of the Coast to Coast, and Emory of the UAA filled out the remaining slots in Region VI’s season-opening rankings.
BC is in the regional rankings for the first time since the 2010-11 season, when it finished with a 22-4 mark.
The Eagles currently hold a 16-5 overall record, with four of those five losses coming to teams that made the list from Region VI. Bridgewater has already clinched one of its best seasons in recent history, with this year's squad being the first BC squad to hit 15 wins since 2011-2012.
The Eagles are back at home on Saturday against Hollins for Senior Day. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. inside Nininger Hall.
In other college sports:
Women’s Basketball
Washington and Lee 95, Eastern Mennonite 64: In Lexington, sophomore guard Mya Hamlet continued to fill it up, scoring a team-high 23 points and dishing out a trio of assists, but Eastern Mennonite suffered a lopsided ODAC loss to conference-leading Washington and Lee.
Brii Redfearn, another sophomore guard, added 18 points and eight boards for the Royals (9-14, 4-12 ODAC).
EMU will be off for a week before wrapping up their 2022-23 home slate next Wednesday. They take on Shenandoah inside Yoder Arena in the team's Play4Kay breast cancer awareness game. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
Strickland To Miss Remainder Of Season
James Madison men’s basketball redshirt sophomore guard Terell Strickland will undergo season-ending surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign.
Strickland made his 2022-23 debut for the Dukes with an eight-point, eight-assist, three-steal performance against LIU and played in 12 games for JMU, shooting 41.2%.
"Terell has been extremely important in our success since his arrival," James Madison head coach Mark Byington said in a statement. "He has been courageous and played with significant pain this year. We are looking forward to him being fully recovered and healthy in the future."
Eagles Start Hot At ODAC Championships
The Bridgewater swimming programs opened competition at the ODAC swim championships on Wednesday.
In the day's only event, the men's 800-yard freestyle relay team captured a third-place finish with a time of 6:59.20 to break the BC program record.
The team of Kris Schultz, Ean Helmlinger, Albert McNaull, and Andrea Cibrario crushed the previous program best by 12 seconds en route to an impressive podium finish.
On the women's side, Katie Yoder, Eve Umberger, Lexi Roberts, and Katelyn Wiglesworth finished fifth (8:07.50).
JMU’s Oliveira Earns National Ranking
James Madison sophomore Ines Oliveira has been ranked No. 125 in singles in the latest ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings, sponsored by Tennis-Point, as announced by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association on Wednesday.
Oliveira is off to a 4-1 start in singles play this dual season, playing at the No. 3 spot. Her early success was highlighted by her Jan. 20 victory against No. 50 Elaine Chervinsky (currently No. 79) from Virginia, as she rallied for a 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 (5) victory. She was named the first Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week for her efforts.
She is 11-5 overall in singles play, adding in fall-tournament play results. On the doubles side, she's also 7-6, which includes a 3-2 dual mark with redshirt senior teammate Kylie Moulin at the No. 1 slot.
Oliveira is the first JMU player to hold an ITA ranking since March 25, 2021, when Moulin and former Duke Jona Roka were ranked 76th in the ITA doubles rankings.
