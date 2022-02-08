Freshman point guard Shod Smith scored 17 points, snagged six rebounds and added three assists and a trio of steals, but Bridgewater fell 84-66 to Washington and Lee in Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s basketball action inside of a packed house at Nininger Hall on Tuesday.
Andy Pack added 16 points and four boards for the Eagles (8-11, 4-7 ODAC) in the loss.
Also chipping in for BC was Alec Topper with 11 points and eight rebounds and Aaron Oates with 12 points, seven boards and a pair of blocks.
In other college sports Tuesday:
Women’s Basketball
Eastern Mennonite 63, Bridgewater 51: Brii Redfearn scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Eastern Mennonite picked up a 63-51 ODAC road win over Virginia Wesleyan.
Mya Hamlet added 11 points for the Royals (6-14, 2-12 ODAC) while Claiborne Poston had six.
