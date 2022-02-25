Seventh-seeded Bridgewater fell in a double-digit deficit by half and couldn’t get out of it in a 64-46 loss to second-seeded Randolph-Macon in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball quarterfinals Friday in Salem.
Jaden Alsberry had 15 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Eagles while Erika Nettles finished with a near double-double of nine points and nine boards.
Also chipping in for BC was Julia Williams with seven points and five steals in the loss while Melanie Pick finished with seven points, four rebounds and three steals.
In other college sports Friday:
Baseball
James Madison 12, Farleigh Dickinson 2: At Veterans Memorial Park, former Turner Ashby ace Justin Showalter tossed 6.1 innings, giving up no earned runs on three hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts in James Madison’s 12-2 win over Farleigh Dickinson.
The Dukes (2-3), who racked up 14 hits in their second consecutive high-scoring win, also got three hits and three RBIs apiece from Fenwick Trimble and Kyle Novak while Trevon Dabney finished 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs himself.
Also chipping in for JMU was Chase DeLauter, who finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Travis Reifsnider added and a hit and an RBI as well.
Farleigh Dickinson 100 000 100 — 2 4 0
James Madison 320 340 00x — 12 14 1
Simon, Romeo, Timko, Barrett, Symmons, Rembish and Pope. Showalter, Kelinfelter, Poppiti and Reifsnider, Schiavone. W— Showalter (1-1). L — Simon (0-1).
Softball
Ole Miss 4, James Madison 1: It was a rough day for James Madison at the UCF Knights Classic in Orlando, Fla. on Saturday as the Dukes suffered a 4-1 loss to Ole Miss to cap back-to-back losses on the first day of the three-game event down south.
Alissa Humphrey (1-2) took the loss for the Dukes (3-3), pitching a complete game and giving up four runs on eight hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
Hannah Shifflett and Hannah Hennessy had the only hits in the loss for JMU. Shifflett’s solo home run in the second inning provided the lone run for the Dukes.
Earlier on Friday, JMU suffered a close 4-3 non-conference loss to Oakland.
In that performance, Hennessy finished 3-for-3 with a double and a pair of RBIs.
In the circle for that one was Alexis Bermudez (2-1), who pitched six innings and gave up four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four batters.
Ole Miss 200 110 0 — 4 8 0
James Madison 010 000 0 — 1 2 2
Furbush and Esparza. Humphrey and Bernett. W — Furbush (3-1). L — Humphrey (1-2). HR — Ole Miss: Smith, none on, first inning. JMU: Shifflett, none on, second inning.
Women’s Lacrosse
Bridgewater 15, Goucher 7: Allison Burris, Madeline Magill and Lauren Roberts had a hat trick apiece as Bridgewater earned its first win of the season with a 15-7 non-conference victory over Goucher at Jopson Athletic Complex.
Aunnie Hacker added three assists for the Eagles (1-1) while Rachael Robinson had four saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.