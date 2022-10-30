Fifth-seeded Bridgewater College saw its season come to a close with a 1-0 shutout loss at the hands of fourth-seeded Roanoke in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference men's soccer quarterfinals Saturday.
Goalkeeper Charles Schweinefuss finished with two saves for the Eagles (9-6-3) in the road loss.
Bridgewater's nine victories this season marked the most for the program since 2018.
In other college sports over the weekend:
Women's Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 10, Hollins 0: In Roanoke, Marissa Walker scored four goals as Eastern Mennonite cruised in the second half to a 10-0 rout of ODAC foe Hollins to close the regular season Saturday.
Leah Beachy, Hannah Dellinger, Ashley Caralano, Olivia Dalke, Amiah Carter and Caleigh Rash had one goal apiece for the Royals (2-13-3, 2-7-1 ODAC) while Mary Kate Bomberger finished with a pair of assists.
Bridgewater 7, Randolph 0: Madison Crooks, Kendall Garza and Lyric Birkley scored two goals apiece as Bridgewater went on the road and cruised to a shutout of ODAC opponent Randolph on Saturday.
Crooks had two assists and Birkley had another for the Eagles (13-4, 9-1 ODAC) while Skyler Daum also had a goal and Ashley Sabatino, Hanna Randolph and Katelyn Seagraves finished with one assist apiece.
In goal for BC, Megan Byle and Carlee Gaboury split time and combined for the win. Gaboury had one save.
Men's Soccer
James Madison 1, Coastal Carolina 0: On Friday in Harrisonburg, Tyler Clegg's late penalty kick gave James Madison a thrilling shutout victory over Sun Belt Conference opponent Coastal Carolina.
Sebastian Conlon, a freshman, posted three saves in his fourth shutout for the Dukes (6-6-4, 2-2-3 ODAC).
Women's Volleyball
James Madison 3, Georgia Southern 0: In Statesboro, Ga., James Madison earned its 10th sweep of the year with a 25-22, 25-16, 25-14 victory over Sun Belt Conference opponent Georgia Southern on Friday.
Miëtte Veldman had a double-double of 12 kills and 12 digs for the Dukes (17-4, 11-1 SBC) while Jaydyn Clemmer, a former Rockbridge County standout, served up four aces and Caroline Dozier had 30 assists.
Lynchburg 3, Eastern Mennonite 1: Inside Yoder Arena in Harrisonburg, Lynchburg earned a hard-fought 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22 victory over ODAC opponent Eastern Mennonite on Saturday.
Paris Hutchinson, a Wilson Memorial alum, had 10 kills and 11 digs for the Royals (8-12, 5-6 ODAC) while Megan Miller dished out 22 assists and had three aces and Kaitlyn Custis finished with 15 assists.
Lizzy Kirkton added 14 kills for EMU while Mara Woolford and Sierra McVey had eight digs apiece.
Field Hockey
Rutgers 3, James Madison 0: In Picataway, N.J., James Madison saw its season come to a close on Sunday with a shutout loss at the hands of No. 21 Rutgers in non-conference action.
Brandelynn Heinbaugh registered two saves in goal for the Dukes, who finished the year 10-7 overall.
Lynchburg 9, Eastern Mennonite 1: Morgan Leslie had the lone goal and Ann Ghally had 12 saves for Eastern Mennonite in a lopsided loss to Lynchburg in ODAC action in Harrisonburg on Friday.
Arianna Nixon and Marie Wilson had three saves each for the Royals (10-7, 3-5 ODAC) in the loss.
Washington and Lee 3, Bridgewater 0: Madalyn Miller had five saves and Harley Hoffman added three, but Bridgewater suffered a shutout loss at the hands of ODAC foe Washington and Lee on Saturday at home.
The Eagles (6-9, 3-5 ODAC) were held to just two shots in the final match of the regular season.
