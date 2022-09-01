Kaia Richardson had a late goal, but it wasn’t enough as Bridgewater College fell to Southern Virginia 2-1 in its women’s soccer non-conference season opener at home on Thursday.
Carlee Gaboury added a save in goal for the Eagles (0-1).
BC led the game in shots (20), shots on goal (eight) and corner kicks (6), but SVU used two second-half goals to earn the win.
It was the first goal for the senior Richardson since the spring of 2021 after missing a majority of last season with an injury.
In other college sports Thursday:
Women’s Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 1, Randolph 1: Samm Livermore had the lone goal as Eastern Mennonite opened its season at home with a hard-fought draw against non-district opponent Randolph.
Maria Bettilyon assisted on the score for the Royals (0-0-1) while Aja Laun finished with one save in goal for the home team.
Virginia 2, James Madison 0: In Charlottesville, Virginia scored twice in the second half to defeat James Madison.
Alexandra Blom finished with five saves for the Dukes (3-1-1).
Men’s Soccer
Bridgewater 2, Regent 1: In Virginia Beach, Lestath Savage scored two second-half goals to lift Bridgewater to a thrilling 2-1 non-conference victory over Regents in its season opener.
David Quintanilla had an assist for the Eagles (1-0) in the win.
In goal for Bridgewater, Tyler Deutsch finished with one save.
Women’s Volleyball
Florida State 3, James Madison 0: In Tallahassee, Fla., Miette Veldman had 11 kills for James Madison in a 16-25, 16-25, 17-25 sweep at the hands of non-conference for Florida State.
Caroline Dozier dished out 22 assists for the Dukes (3-1) while Jaydyn Clemmer, a Rockbridge County alum, had 15 digs.
Field Hockey
Christopher Newport 6, Bridgewater 0: At Jennings Stadium in Newport News, No. 16 Christopher Newport blanked Bridgewater in both teams’ non-conference season opener.
Madalyn Miller finished with 11 saves in goal for the Eagles (0-1) in the loss while Harley Hoffman added four saves of her own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.