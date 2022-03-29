Shenandoah showcased all the reasons its is ranked as the No. 14 team in the country in all of Division III on Tuesday with an impressive 13-4 win over Bridgewater in Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball action in Winchester.
The Hornets scored the first six runs of the game and scored one in seven of their eight innings at the plate as they put on a strong start-to-finish performance.
With a loaded roster that includes several former and current Rockingham County Baseball League players, Shenandoah pounded out 14 hits in the contest.
The Eagles managed to get all all of their runs in the eighth and ninth innings.
Leading the way for BC at the plate was Jeffrey Snider, who finished 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI while Ben Anderson was 2-for-2 with a run scored in the loss.
Isaiah Blanks added a double for Bridgewater in the conference setback while Waynesboro product Zach Coburn and Jonathan Sexton added one hit apiece.
The Eagles used eight pitchers and snapped a three-game winning streak.
In other college sports:
Peterson, Dougherty Earn National Honors
James Madison redshirt sophomore Isabella Peterson and redshirt senior Molly Dougherty each won IWLCA Division I lacrosse players of the week on Tuesday.
Peterson was named the co-offensive player of the week while Dougherty took home defensive player of the week honors as the first Dukes to do so this year.
Peterson scored five goals and an assist in JMU’s 13-8 upset of No. 3 Maryland on Saturday and has scored a hat trick in three straight top-20 victories.
As for Dougherty, she made 11 stops against the UMD on a .579 save percentage.
The Dukes, as a result of their victory, moved up to No. 12 in the national rankings.
JMU Duo Receive Weekly CAA Awards
James Madison softball standout Hannah Shifflett and Jasmine Hall earned top honors from the Colonial Athletic Association on Monday after a big weekend.
Shifflett was named the CAA player of the week and Hall is the rookie of the week.
Shifflett hit .692 with 10 RBIs and nine runs scored last week, including two homers in a win against Radford. Hall, meanwhile, hit .533 with five homers, nine RBIs and five runs scored. She hit home runs in four out of five games last week.
Karpinski Earns Firsts Conference Honor
James Madison senior William Karpinski was named the CAA men’s tennis player of the week for the first time in his college career, the league announced Tuesday.
Karpinski earned a trio of wins at No. 2 singles for the Dukes last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.