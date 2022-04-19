Canon Secord got the lone win for Bridgewater in an 8-1 loss to Hampden-Sydney in Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s tennis action on the road Tuesday.
Secord, a Turner Ashby alum that is transferring to James Madison next season for his final year of eligibility, won the No. 1 singles match by a score of 7-6, 6-1.
The loss snapped a three-match winning streak for the Eagles (8-3, 4-2 ODAC).
In other college sports:
JMU Duo Earns Final Honor
After finishing the spring season 7-0, James Madison senior William Karpinski and sophomore Oscar Hernandez were named the Colonial Athletic Association’s men’s tennis doubles team of the week, the league announced on Tuesday.
The Dukes finished 14-6 overall as a team this season.
Lloyd Earns CAA Award
James Madison track and field junior standout Rachel Lloyd was named the CAA field athlete of the week, the league announced on Tuesday.
Lloyd broke the Dukes’ pole vault record over the weekend at the JMU invitational with a leap of 12-10.00 — a mark set by Brittany Yates back in 2006.
Two Dukes Named All-State
Sophomores Madison Cottrell and Jess Pryne of the James Madison women’s swimming and diving team were named to the VaSID all-state second team.
Cottrell 100 Fly, 100 Back, and 200 Back at the ECAC Championships while Pryne capped off her stellar season by being named the ECAC swimmer of the meet.
Alexander Named To USILA Team
Bridgewater men’s lacrosse faceoff specialist Gabriel Alexander was named to the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association’s team of the week.
Alexander, a Chesterfield native, totaled 27 ground balls and won 32 of 40 faceoffs last week as the Eagles gained a pair of wins over Randolph and Shenandoah.
On the season, Alexander leads the Old Dominion Athletic Conference with 131 ground balls and and is just the second player in program history to surpass 100.
Broadway Alum Earns ODAC Honors
Sarah Wimer, a former Broadway standout and current senior catcher for Bridgewater softball, was named the ODAC player of the week on Monday.
Wimer totaled six hits and six RBIs while hitting .500 for the week for the Eagles.
It is the second time Wimer has earned the top weekly honor from the ODAC this season and the third time in her career. She has 11 home runs for the season.
McCauley Selected To All-State Team
Bridgewater sophomore swimmer Travis McCauley has been named to the VaSID men’s swimming all-state team, the organization announced on Monday.
McCauley earned all-state honors in the spring freestyle for the first time in his career after finishing third in the 50-yard freestyle at the ODAC championships.
