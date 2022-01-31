Senior guard Andy Pack had a big night with 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists as Bridgewater snapped a two-game losing streak with a 97-88 victory over Shenandoah in Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s basketball action inside Nininger Hall on Monday.
Shod Smith added 18 points and nine assists for the Eagles (8-10, 4-6 ODAC) in the win.
Also chipping in for Bridgewater was local product Zach Hatter with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists while Liam Caswell was 4-of-5 shooting and finished with 12 points and six rebounds.
Alex Topper scored 19 points off the bench for BC while Mikey Ayala chipped in with seven.
Shenandoah 34 54 — 88
Bridgewater 50 47 — 97
SHENANDOAH (88) — Roberts 6 6-9 18, Williams 9 6-8 25, Anthony 8 0-0 16, Adams 1 3-4 5, Mims 1 0-0 2, Simmons 2 1-2 5, McClanahan 0 0-0 0, Jones 1 0-0 3, Cowan 2 0-1 4, McNeil 3 0-0 7, Taylor 0 1-2 1, Bihai 0 0-0 0, Riddle 1 0-0 2. Totals 34 17-26 88.
BRIDGEWATER (97) — Smith 5 6-7 18, Hatter 5 3-3 14, Crenshaw 0 0-0 0, Ayala 2 1-4 7, Ciccone 1 0-0 3, Topper 7 2-2 19, Pack 8 6-7 24, Caswell 4 2-2 12, Curtis 0 0-0 0, Oates 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 20-25 97.
3-Point Goals — Shenandoah 3 (Williams, Jones, McNeill), Bridgewater 13 (Topper 3, Smith 2, Ayala 2, Pack 2, Hatter, Ciccone).
In other college sports Monday:
Women’s Basketball
Washington and Lee 84, Eastern Mennonite 39: In Lexington, Eastern Mennonite dropped its seventh straight with an 84-39 blowout loss to Washington and Lee in ODAC action.
Brii Redfearn had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Royals (5-14, 1-12 ODAC).
Also chipping in for EMU was Constance Komara with eight points while Mya Hamlet had six.
Eastern Mennonite 9 4 12 14 — 39
Washington and Lee 21 14 28 21 — 84
EASTERN MENNONITE (39) — Poston 2 0-0 5, Komara 3 2-2 8, Hamlet 2 2-4 6, Wright 1 0-0 2, Crawford 0 0-2 0, Glymph 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Redfearn 5 0-1 10, Price 1 0-0 2, Roberts 1 0-0 2, Moore 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 4-9 39.
WASHINGTON AND LEE (84) — Diehl 2 0-0 4, Horn 6 2-2 15, Pettegrove 1 3-3 5, Addison 0 2-2 2, Groninger 5 0-0 14, Robertson 3 1-3 7, Malik 5 0-0 13, Dorta 1 0-0 2, O’COnnor 3 1-2 7, Vandiver 2 0-1 4, Phillips 1 1-2 3, Achter 3 1-1 8. Totals 32 11-16 84.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite (Poston), Washington and Lee 9 (Groninger 4, Malik 3, Horn, Achter).
Hollins 73, Bridgewater 66: Erika Nettles had 17 points and eight rebounds, but Bridgewater suffered its second straight loss with a 73-66 ODAC setback at the hands of Hollins on the road.
Jaden Alsberry, a Strasburg alum, had a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles (8-10, 5-6 ODAC) while Melanie Pick had 12 rebounds and Rosemary Pierson scored 10 points.
Bridgewater 12 13 15 26 — 66
Hollins 23 21 15 14 — 73
BRIDGEWATER (66) — Olmeda 0 0-0 0, Husky 0 2-2 2, Williams 2 0-0 6, Gaeth 0 0-0 0, Maynard 2 0-0 4, Nettles 4 8-16 17, Freeman 0 0-0 0, Pierson 3 3-4 10, Alsberry 6 0-1 12, Horton 2 1-1 5, Pick 2 0-2 5, Dailey 2 0-0 5, Wiles 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 14-26 66.
HOLLINS (73) — Henniger 1 1-2 4, Surles 0 0-0 0, Hahn 5 1-2 15, Mutz 2 2-4 6, Hill 2 0-0 5, Surles 8 4-5 25, Tucker 7 4-7 18, Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 12-20 73.
3-Point Goals — Bridgewater 6 (Williams 2, Nettles, Pierson, Pick, Dailey), Hollins 11 (Surles 5, Hahn 4, Henniger, Hill).
DeLauter Named Preseason All-American
Chase DeLauter, a two-way standout for James Madison baseball, earned a pair of preseason All-American honors as an outfielder on Monday from Baseball America and D1Baseball.
The Martinsburg, W.Va. native earned first-team honors by Baseball American and was named to the second team by D1Baseball. He was previously a first-team selection by Perfect Game.
DeLauter is near the top of multiple draft boards and coming off a season in which he was named first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association and hit .386 with six home runs and 26 runs scored.
The Dukes will open the season Feb. 18 when they travel to Tallahassee to take on Florida State.
JMU Lacrosse Ranked No. 12 In Preseason Poll
James Madison lacrosse is the No. 12 team in the Division I IWLCA/ILWomen preseason poll.
The Dukes went 12-5 last season, reaching the second round of the NCAA tournament.
JMU was also ranked No. 12 in a preseason poll by USA Lacrosse Magazine last month.
Goalkeeper Molly Dougherty, defender Rachel Matey, attack Isabella Peterson and midfielder Lizzy Fox are among the many key returners for the Dukes, who are picked to win the conference.
The season opener for JMU is set for Feb. 12 against No. 2 North Carolina at Sentara Park.
The Dukes will be seeking their seventh NCAA tournament in eight seasons this year.
