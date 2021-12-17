Andy Pack scored a career-high 29 points and added rebounds as Bridgewater hit 16 3s en route to a 108-80 rout of non-conference opponent Bethany in West Virginia on Friday afternoon.
Pack’s career day included five treys himself as the Eagles finished three shy of breaking a single-game program record. Bridgewater rallied from a 14-point first-half deficit for the win.
Alec Topper added a career-high 26 points himself for the Eagles (4-6) to go along with 10 boards.
Rashod Smith had 14 points, Zach Hatter added 13 and Aaron Oates had 10 to round out the double-digit scorers for BC. Smith also had a career-high eight assists and four steals in the victory while Hatter, an Eastern Mennonite School alum, finished with four 3-pointers of his own.
Bridgewater forced 20 Bison turnovers in the contest and got 40 points off the bench alone.
It was the first time the Eagles went over the 100-point mark since February 28, 2020.
Bridgewater 59 49 — 108
Bethany 45 35 — 80
BRIDGEWATER (108) — Smith 7 0-2 14, Hatter 4 1-2 13, Pack 11 2-2 29, Caswell 1 0-0 2, Oates 3 4-7 10, Williams 0 0-0 0, Crenshaw 0 0-0 0, Ayala 3 0-0 8, Ciccone 1 0-0 3, Topper 9 5-6 26, Curtis 0 0-0 0, Dunlap 1 0-0 3. Totals 40 12-19 108.
BETHANY (80) — White Jr. 4 2-2 10, Uphold 2 0-0 5, Zimmerman 9 3-6 21, Riggs 6 0-0 17, Klimchock 8 1-1 21, Block 1 0-0 2, Harris 0 0-0 0, McGee 1 0-0 2, Sanders 1 0-0 2, Novaira 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 6-9 80.
3-Point Goals — Bridgewater 16 (Pack 5, Hatter 4, Topper 3, Ayala 2, Ciccone, Dunlap), Bethany 10 (Riggs 5, Klimchock 4, Uphold).
In other college sports:
JMU’s Ratke Earns Another Honor
James Madison kicker Ethan Ratke was selected to the 2021 FCS ADA All-America Team, the Division I Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association announced Thursday.
The honor is a prestigious one in its ninth year, recognizing the top athlete at 11 different positions.
Ratke, who owns the NCAA record for career field goals and scoring by a kicker and has reset the JMU and CAA single-season field goals record in 2021, is a repeat honoree on this team.
The Dukes have earned seven FCS ADA All-America accolades all-time with Ratke joining an elite group of players that includes Stephon Robertson (2013), Andrew Ankrah (2017), Jimmy Moreland and D'Angelo Amos (2018) and Ron'Dell Carter (2019).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.