Bridgewater pounded out 22 hits as a team to cruise to a 26-7 beating of Caltech in non-conference college baseball road action Monday evening in California.
Kevin Navedo (Harrisonburg) finished 4-for-5 with three doubles, a homer and four RBIs for the Eagles (7-3) while Jeffrey Snider was 2-for-5 with a triple and five RBIs. Hunter Clever also finished 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs as well.
Timothy Hopson added two doubles and four RBIs for BC while Brandan Hartman and Jarrett Biesecker had three hits and two RBIs apiece in the convincing win.
On Sunday, Bridgewater started its California road trip with a 7-0 loss to Claremont.
Biesecker and Snider finished with the only two hits of the game for the Eagles.
Turner Ashby product Waring Garber took the loss on the mound despite a solid outing. He tossed 5.2 innings, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
Bridgewater 438 061 4 — 26 22 0
Caltech 202 030 0 — 7 9 5
Ambrose, Dunlap and Hartman. McNamee, Nevada, Governale, Collinson, Wong and D’Aquila. W — Ambrose (1-0). L — McNamee (0-1). HR — BC: Navedo, second inning, one one. CA: Warren, third inning, one on.
In other college sports:
Softball
Florida 6, James Madison 4: Hannah Adams homered twice and Charla Echols added another long shot and that proved to be the difference for Florida in a 6-4 non-conference win over James Madison at the UCF Knights Classic on Sunday.
Hannah Shifflett and Reed Butler had a hit and an RBI apiece for the Dukes (3-5).
On Saturday, in an 11-0 loss to host UCF, JMU finished with just two hits.
Shifflett and Jasmine Hall finished with the lone knocks in the five-inning setback.
Florida 203 100 0 — 6 9 1
James Madison 000 002 02 — 4 5 1
Lugo, Mesiemore, Delbrey, Trlicek and Roe. Bermudez, Humphrey, Hankins and Bernett. W — Lugo (5-0). L — Bermudez (2-2). SV — Trlicek (2).
Occidental 7, Bridgewater 6: Torie Shifflett, Hannah Mahan and Sarah Wimer (Broadway) all finished with two hits and an RBI apiece, but Bridgewater suffered a tight 7-6 non-conference loss to Occidental in California on Monday.
Page County alum Morgan Lucas also had two hits for the Eagles in the setback.
Bridgewater split a pair of games to start the road trip against Redlands Sunday.
In a 4-3 loss, Shifflett and Tirona connected on home runs for the Eagles (2-2).
In a 14-1 win, however, seven different BC players had a hit in the blowout.
Bridgewater 121 010 1 — 6 12 2
Occidental 042 001 x — 7 11 2
Nelson, Killon and Franklin. Russell and Lorch. W — Russell (1-0). L — Nelson (0-1).
Eastern Mennonite 9, Pitt-Bradford 1: In Harrisonburg, Eastern Mennonite’s bats came alive in a 9-1 rout of non-conference opponent Pitt-Bradford on Sunday.
Former Broadway standout Grace Fravel pitched all five inning for the Royals, giving up one run on two hits and two walks while racking up a trio of strikeouts.
At the plate for EMU, Kaitlyn Fletcher (Spotswood), Jessica McDonaldson (East Rockingham) and Emily Campbell (Broadway) all finished with two hits apiece.
The Royals (2-0) also earned a 12-4 victory in the first game of the doubleheader.
Campbell pitched four innings, giving up three earned runs on three hits and a walk with a strikeout while Fletcher tossed the final frame and struck out one.
Campbell also went 2-for-3 with three RBIs at the plate in that win for EMU while Sierra Lantz (Broadway) had a three-run homer and Fravel finished with two RBIs.
Pitt-Bradford 000 10 — 1 2 1
Eastern Mennonite 044 1x — 9 12 0
Steele and Marx. Fravel and Boone. W — Fravel (1-0). L — Steele (0-1).
Baseball
James Madison 15, Fairleigh Dickinson 5: Trevon Dabney had two home runs and a career-high six RBIs as James Madison completed a season sweep of Fairleigh Dickinson with a dominating 15-5 win on Sunday in Harrisonburg.
Mason Dunaway was 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs for the Dukes (4-3) while Chase DeLauter, Jacob Steinberg and Travis Reifsnider finished with two hits apiece and Jensen Lapoint connected on his first homer of the year.
While the bats were hot Sunday, it was pitcher Donovan Burke stealing the show for JMU on Saturday in a 4-0 win over FDU as he tossed seven shutout innings, giving up one hit and a walk while racking up an impressive 13 strikeouts.
Davney was 3-for-3 with another homer and an RBI in that win while Chase Lauter, Kyle Novak and Carson Bell all finished with two hits and an RBI apiece.
After their impressive weekend, Burke was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Pitcher of the Week and Dabney earned the Player of the Week.
They were also named as Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week.
Fairleigh Dickinson 100 020 020 — 5 7 2
James Madison 102 812 01x — 15 14 1
Baxt, Milleville, Medoro, Stewart, Prince, Katz and Rosales, Giovenco. Vogatsky, Culkin, Entsminger, Czerwinski, Piccolino, Mozoki and Lapoint, Schiavone. W — Vogatsky (1-1). L — Baxt (0-1). HR — FDU: Sosa, first inning, none on. JMU: Dabney, first inning, none on. Lapoint, third inning, none on. Dabney, fourth, bases loaded.
Eastern Mennonite 7, Penn-State Behrend 5: In Harrisonburg, pitchers Braydon Collier and Daniel Hupart tossed 4.1 innings of relief, giving up an impressive zero runs on two total hits and a walk as Eastern Mennonite managed to earn a two-game split with non-conference opponent Penn-State Behrend on Saturday.
Jaylon Lee went 2-for-5 with a double for the Royals (2-3) while Dylan Cassell had a single and two RBIs and Ethan Spraker was 2-for-4 with an RBI of his own.
Gage Riddick got the start on the mound for EMU, pitching 3.2 innings and giving up two earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four batters.
Earlier in the day, the Lions rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Royals.
In that loss, Brett Lindsay had a two-run homer for EMU and Lee was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Spraker also finished 2-for 3 in that contest for the Royals.
Penn-State Behrend 010 220 000 — 5 10 3
Eastern Mennonite 032 011 00x — 7 8 2
Shields, Kelly, Lang, Zick and Deitz. Riddick, Jennings, Collier, Hupart and Tricarico. W — Collier (1-0). L — Kelly (0-1). SV — Hupart (1).
Men’s Tennis
William & Mary 6, James Madison 1: In Williamsburg, James Madison fell in its Colonial Athletic Association opener 6-1 to a strong William & Mary team.
The lone win for the Dukes (6-2) came from Holden Koons at No. 1 singles.
Women’s Tennis
Mississippi State 4, James Madison 0: James Madison fought hard, but came up short in a 4-0 non-conference road setback to Mississippi State on Saturday.
The Dukes (4-7) are back in action at Marshall on Friday for a pair of matches.
Men’s Lacrosse
Rensselaer 13, Bridgewater 11: In Philadelphia, Pa., Chris Martel scored four goals but Bridgewater suffered a 13-11 loss to Rensselaer on Saturday.
Connor McLean added two goals and an assist for the Eagles (2-1) while Hunter Becker had two goals and three assists for a team-high five points and Colby Smith, Grant Nyland and Josh Goodwin each finished with a goal apiece.
Women’s Lacrosse
James Madison 11, High Point 6: Tai Jankowski’s hat trick guided James Madison to an 11-6 non-conference home win over High Point on Saturday.
Molly Dougherty finished with nine saves in the win for the Dukes (2-2) and went over 500 for her career while Isabella Peterson added two goals and three assists.
On Monday, JMU came in at No. 21 in the latest ILWomen/IWLCA Division I poll.
