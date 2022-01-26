Bridgewater College got 19 points, three assists and four steals from Julia Williams on the way to a thrilling 58-56 double overtime victory against visiting Lynchburg Wednesday night at Nininger Hall.
Kate Kolb, who finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds for Lynchburg, scored with 10 seconds left in the second overtime to tie the game, but the Eagles answered with a bucket by Mary Ruth Shifflett before the buzzer to win the ODAC contest and improve to 8-8 and 5-4 in conference play.
Jaden Alsberry was sensational on the defensive end for Bridgewater, adding 10 points to go along with 19 rebounds, seven blocked shots and seven steals. Erika Nettles finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles.
Walters Extended At JMU
James Madison announced Wednesday morning it had extended the contract of its women’s soccer coach Josh Walters. Walters, who led the Dukes to a 9-9-1 record this fall in his fourth season as head coach, received an extra four years on his deal, leaving him under contract at JMU through the 2025 season.
Walters was named the CAA Coach of the Year in 2018 after leading the Dukes to the conference regular season championship. He’ll now oversee JMU’s transition to the Sun Belt Conference.
JMU Tennis Racks Up AwardsThe James Madison women’s tennis team swept the CAA awards in the first week of the season with Natalia Nikolopoulou named CAA Player of the Week and Michelle Los Arcos and Daniela Voloh winning the Doubles Team of the Week honor.
The Dukes swept Georgetown, 7-0, in a season-opening match. Nikolopoulou picked up victories in both singles and doubles.
On the men’s courts, JMU also took home the Doubles pair of the week in the CAA. Junior Holden Koons and redshirt freshman Youssef Sadek topped Bucknell in the No. 1 singles spot as the JMU men also opened with a 7-0 victory.
