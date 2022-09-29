Ashley Casey slapped down 10 kills and Rachael Meyers added nine as Bridgewater remained perfect in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-21 sweep of Shenandoah in women’s volleyball action in Winchester on Wednesday.
Grace Hayes led the Eagles (10-6, 4-0 ODAC) with 17 assists while Ashley Rutherford added 14 assists and five digs. Sophia Stites led the team with 10 digs on the evening.
Also chipping in for Bridgewater in the impressive road win was Lisa O’Grady with seven kills while Faith DePew came up big with eight digs and six kills as well.
In other college sports:
Men’s Soccer
George Washington 3, James Madison 0: In Harrisonburg, James Madison suffered a frustrating non-conference loss to George Washington on Wednesday.
Freshman Sebastian Conlon made two saves in goal for the Dukes (3-5-1).
Averett 3, Eastern Mennonite 2: In Danville on Wednesday, Eastern Mennonite had a four-game unbeaten streak snapped with an ODAC loss to Averett.
Kaden Shrock and Dallas Organek scored a goal each for the Royals (1-5-2, 0-1-2 ODAC) while Andrew Arledge put up a strong effort in goal with seven saves on the night.
Bridgewater 3, Guilford 2: Lestath Savage scored twice as Bridgewater defeated Guilford for its first ODAC win of the season on Wednesday at home.
The Eagles (5-2-2, 1-1 ODAC) also got a goal and an assist from Matthew Shelor.
Trevon Phillips also had an assist while Charles Schwinefuss had a save for BC.
Women’s Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 0, Bob Jones 0: In Harrisonburg, Eastern Mennonite remained winless with a scoreless draw against Bob Jones on Wednesday.
Aja Laun had six saves in the non-conference contest for the Royals (0-7-2).
Mary Washington 1, Bridgewater 0: Bridgewater’s four-game shutout streak was snapped in a non-conference road loss to Mary Washington on Wednesday.
Alicia Keo led the Eagles (4-3-2) with two shots on the evening, but couldn’t capitalize.
Field Hockey
Wilson 4, Eastern Mennonite 1: Juliana Ghally had the lone goal for Eastern Mennonite in a non-conference loss to Wilson in Harrisonburg on Wednesday.
Marie Wilson had six saves for the Royals (5-2) while Ann Ghally added two.
Kauffman Earns ODAC Honors
Eastern Mennonite senior Clay Kauffman was named the ODAC Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week after winning the eight-kilometer race at the Hornet Harrier.
Kauffman topped a field of 99 competitors with a personal-best time of 27:06.90.
Kauffman, a Broadway High alum, won the race convincingly by 6.4 seconds.
Martone Named Golfer Of The Week
Sophia Martone, a sophomore from Bridgewater College, is the ODAC Women’s Golfer of the Week after shooting a five-over-par 77 at the Bridgewater Invitational last week.
Martone’s efforts helped the Eagles earn a second-place finish as a team in the event.
