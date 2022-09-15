Faith Depew had 12 kills, seven digs and a pair of aces and Grace Hayes dished out 20 assists and had four digs as Bridgewater remained unbeaten in Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s volleyball play with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-21 sweep of Roanoke inside Nininger Hall on Thursday.
Lisa O’Grady added eight kills for the Eagles (6-4, 2-0 ODAC) while Sarah Kerns had six kills and Kylie Robinson had 15 digs and six kills of her own.
Sophia Stites also impressed for Bridgewater with 16 kills in the victory while Ashley Rutherford was big with 12 assists and eight digs as well.
Rockbridge County alum Kennedy Clemmer had 17 digs for the Maroons.
In other college sports:
Women’s Volleyball
James Madison 3, High Point 0: Danielle Nathan had 13 kills and nine digs as James Madison cruised to an impressive 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 sweep of non-conference opponent High Point on the road Wednesday.
Bre Reid added 10 kills for the Dukes (6-3) while Julia McNeley had a team-high 10 digs and Rockbridge County alum Jaydyn Clemmer had five.
Also chipping in for JMU was Hannah Roberts with 12 assists and three digs while Grace Wenrich had 12 assists and four digs of her own.
Madilyn O’Toole was impressive, too, with four aces for the Dukes.
Men’s Soccer
Bridgewater 0, Mary Baldwin 0: Bridgewater and local opponent Mary Baldwin battled to a non-conference scoreless draw at BC on Wednesday.
In goal, Charles Schwinefuss finished with four saves for the Eagles (4-0-2).
Women’s Soccer
Mary Washington 7, Eastern Mennonite 0: In Harrisonburg on Wednesday, Eastern Mennonite was blown out by Mary Washington.
Harrisonburg High alum Mikaela O’Fallon had a goal for the Eagles.
The Royals (0-4-1) were led by Aja Laun with six saves on the evening.
Bridgewater 2, Greensboro 0: Alicia Keo and Megan Palm each scored a goal as Bridgewater earned a road shutout of Greensboro on Wednesday.
Ashley Sabatino added an assist for the Eagles (3-2) in the non-conference victory while Carlee Gaboury was solid in goal and finished with one save.
Field Hockey
Eastern Mennonite 2, Hood 0: In Frederick, Md. on Wednesday, Eastern Mennonite picked up a hard-fought shutout win over Hood.
Elizabeth Longacre and Brandy Troutman each scored for the Royals.
Maria Wilson finished with six saves in goal for EMU (3-1) in the non-conference victory while Rileyanne Collins had an assist.
Bridgewater 3, Sweet Briar 1: In its home opener Wednesday, Bridgewater earned its first win of the year with a victory over Sweet Briar.
Daphne Daymude, Emily Tyler and Amora Marchand all scored one goal apiece for the Eagles (1-3) while Kylie Amberger added an assist.
In goal for BC, Madalyn Miller impressed again with a trio of saves.
BC Announces Women’s Hoops Schedule
The Bridgewater College women’s basketball team announced its 2022-23 schedule as the program begins a new era under coach Stephnie Flamini.
The Eagles open the season at home against Mary Baldwin on Nov. 8 before hitting the road to take on Maryville and Ferrum on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13.
The Old Dominion Athletic Conference schedule begins Nov. 16 at Randolph for Bridgewater and ends on Feb. 18 with a trip to Lynchburg.
EMU Women’s Basketball Adds Grad Assistant
Eastern Mennonite women’s basketball coach Jenny Posey, a Luray High alum, has officially added Kayle Surles as a graduate assistant coach.
Surles comes to the Royals after a standout career at ODAC foe Hollins.
During her collegiate career, she was a two-time second-team All-ODAC selection and finished her career with 1,093 points and 288 assists.
"I'm so excited to start my coaching journey at EMU alongside Coach Posey,” Surles said. “She was the first coach to believe in me and gave me a chance to continue my basketball career. I can't wait to create a positive impact on young female athletes just like she did with me."
