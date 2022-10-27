A flurry of goals lifted Bridgewater College over Shenandoah 7-1 on Wednesday afternoon during the Eagles’ senior day.
The Eagles outshot the Hornet 27-8, including 17-5 in shots on goal in the contest.
Bridgewater netted four goals in the first half, two of which came in the first 10 minutes of the contest. Ashley Sabatino led the Eagles with a pair of goals in the first half, while Hanna Randolph and Katelyn Seagraves added one each in the opening frame.
Kaia Richardson, Lytic Birkley and Hannah Nugent added a goal each in the second half for the Eagles (12-4-0, 8-1-0).
The 7-1 win marked the largest margin of victory in the series between the two programs.
In other college sports Wednesday:
Field Hockey:
Bridgewater 4, Ferrum 1: Ferrum scored first, but Bridgewater scored four unanswered goals to take the ODAC contest, led by Daphne Daymude’s three goals. Kylie Amberger added the fourth goal for the Eagles in the win.
Bridgewater outshot Ferrum 31-2 in the contest, logging 23 penalty corners in the process.
The Eagles (6-8, 2-4) will close out the regular season at home against Washington and Lee on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite 4, Virginia Wesleyan 1: Eastern Mennonite used a three-goal rally in the fourth quarter to log its 10th win of the season on Wednesday afternoon at home in ODAC action.
Brandy Troutman logged three goals in the win for the Royals (10-6, 3-4), while Morgan Leslie added the final goal.
Men’s Soccer:
Virginia Wesleyan 2, Bridgewater 1: A goal with 90 seconds to play lifted Virginia Wesleyan over Bridgewater in ODAC action on Wednesday night.
Trailing 1-0, the Eagles tied the game as Vincent Marra notched the equalizer in the 69th minute. But just before time expired, Virginia Wesleyan’s Nate Mitchell scored the game-winner.
The Eagles’ (9-5-3, 5-4-1) next contest will be in the first round of the ODAC tournament later this week.
Roanoke 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: Roanoke knocked off Eastnern Mennonite in its final match of the season in Harrisonburg in ODAC action.
Eastern Mennonite (1-10-6, 0-6-4) goalie Andrew Foltz logged four saves, while Dimas Portillo led the Royals with two shots.
Volleyball:
Washington and Lee 3. Bridgewater 0: The first two sets were tight, but the Washington and Lee was able to edge Bridgewater, fending off multiple rallies, in ODAC regular season action.
In the third set, the Generals jumped out to a quick 7-2 lead before the Eagles were able to cut the lead to 10-8. But after that, the Generals pulled away to take the set 25-17.
Lisa O’Grady led the Eagles with 11 kills, while Kylie Robinson added nine kills and Faith DePew logged seven.
The Eagles (17-11, 9-3) await seeding for the first round of the ODAC tournament on Nov. 2.
Eastern Mennonite 3, Shenandoah 0: A three-set sweep kept Eastern Mennonite’s postseason hopes alive, knocking off Shenandoah on the road in ODAC action Wednesday.
Lizzy Kirkton led the Royals (8-12, 5-6) with nine kills, while three players logged one block each in the win.
