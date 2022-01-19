Erika Nettles scored 13 points and had eight rebounds, but Bridgewater fell 64-56 to Shenandoah in Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball action in Winchester on Wednesday.
Former Spotswood standout Mary Ruth Shifflett had 10 points, three rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals for the Eagles (3-2, 6-6 ODAC) while India Dailey had eight points, Rosemary Pierson scored seven and Strasburg’s Jaden Alsberry finished with six points, three steals and two blocks.
Bridgewater 9 20 9 18 — 56
Shenandoah 13 16 13 22 — 64
BRIDGEWATER (56) — Olmeda 0 0-0 0, Husky 2 1-1 5, Williams 1 0-0 3, Gaeth 0 0-0 0, Maynard 0 0-0 0, Nettles 3 7-8 13, Pierson 2 2-2 7, Alsberry 2 2-2 6, Shifflett 4 1-2 10, Pick 2 0-0 4, Dailey 2 3-4 8, Wiles 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 16-49 56.
SHENANDOAH (64) — St. Cyr 2 2-3 6, Kimble 4 3-5 12, Greene 2 0-0 4, Krystofiak 0 2-2 2, Rooklin 0 0-0 0, Star 2 0-0 4, Weinel 6 4-4 16, Johnson 4 0-0 8, Campbell 6 0-0 12. Totals 26 11-14 64.
3-Point Goals — Bridgewater 4 (Williams, Pierson, Shifflett, Dailey), Shenandoah 1 (Kimble).
In other college sports Wednesday:
Women’s Basketball
Randolph-Macon 69, Eastern Mennonite 40: Brii Redfearn was 6-of-14 from the field and scored a team-high 14 points while grabbing four rebounds, but Eastern Mennonite suffered a 69-40 blowout loss to first-place Randolph-Macon in ODAC action at Yoder Arena in Harrisonburg.
Harrisonburg alum Constance Komara added six points and a pair of steals for the Royals (5-9, 1-7 ODAC) while Claiborne Poston had six points and two assists off the bench in the loss.
Former Wilson Memorial standout Cheridan Hatfield had nine points, four rebounds and a trio of assists in the victory for the Yellow Jackets (9-3, 7-0 ODAC).
Randolph-Macon 14 24 17 14 — 69
Eastern Mennonite 13 7 7 13 — 40
RANDOLPH-MACON (69) — Hough 1 0-0 3, Humphrey 0 1-2 1, Mott 0 0-0 0, Anthony 1 0-0 2, Pasqualone 0 0-0 0, Conrad 2 4-4 8, Burdette 2 3-4 8, Kagey 4 0-0 8, DeBell 6 0-2 12, Anderson 1 1-4 1, Ziegler 1 0-0 2, Felton 1 2-2 4, Murray 1 0-0 2, Hatfield 4 0-0 9, Park 4 1-2 9. Totals 27 12-20 69.
EASTERN MENNONITE (40) — Poston 2 1-1 6, Clapp 0 0-0 0, Komara 2 2-2 6, Hamlet 1 0-2 2, Wright 1 0-0 2, Crawford 0 0-0 0, Glymph 1 0-0 2, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Rhodes 0 0-0 0, Redfearn 6 1-4 14, Price 2 0-0 4, Roberts 1 0-0 2, Moore 0 2-6 2. Totals 16 6-15 40.
3-Point Goals — Randolph-Macon 3 (Hatfield, Hough, Burdette), Eastern Mennonite 2 (Redfearn, Poston).
