Bridgewater had an offensive explosion inside Nininger Hall on Wednesday as it raced to an impressive 102-66 thumping of non-conference foe Apprentice in women’s basketball action.
It was the first time the Eagles have scored 100 points since the 2015-16 season.
Bridgewater jumped out to a 10-point lead through one quarter of play, extended that to 20 by halftime and continued to build throughout the remainder of the contest on Wednesday.
All 13 players who entered the game for the Eagles scored in the 36-point victory.
Jaden Alsberry, a Strasburg alum, led Bridgewater (4-4) with 16 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals while Rosemary Pierson had 15 points, seven boards and four assists off the bench.
India Daily and Mya Olmeda, a pair of guards, scored 11 points apiece off the bench for the Eagles.
Also chipping in for BC was Diamond Huskey with nine points and five rebounds and Noelle Horton with nine points and seven boards of her own. Reagan Maynard added eight points and six rebounds while Jessie Wiles had five points and four assists and Julia Williams had five points.
The Eagles hit nine 3s for the evening and shot 46 percent from the field. They forced 25 turnovers.
Bridgewater’s last 100-point game came in a 100-54 victory over Mary Baldwin on Nov. 20, 2015.
Apprentice 14 11 26 15 — 66
Bridgewater 24 21 30 27 — 102
APPRENTICE (66) — Jackson 1 1-2 3, Puaauli-Pelham 5 0-0 15, Williams 4 2-5 10, B. Jones 8 5-11 21, Wilson 6 1-2 13, Smalls 1 0-0 2, Kelly 0 0-0 0, J. Jones 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 9-20 66.
BRIDGEWATER (102) — Husky 4 1-4 9, Alsberry 7 2-2 16, Huffman 0 2-2 2, Williams 0 5-6 5, Shifflett 2 0-0 4, Dailey 3 3-6 11, Olmeda 4 0-1 11, Gaeth 1 0-0 3, Maynard 3 1-2 8, Pick 2 0-1 4, Pierson 6 1-1 15, Wiles 1 3-4 5, Horton 4 1-2 9. Totals 37 19-31 102.
3-Point Goals — Apprentice 5 (Puaauli-Pelham), Bridgewater 9 (Olmeda 3, Dailey 2, Pierson 2, Gaeth, Maynard).
In other college sports:
BC Baseball Reveals 2022 Schedule
The Bridgewater College baseball team unveiled its 2022 schedule on Tuesday.
The Eagles will open the season with three games on the road at North Carolina Wesleyan and the following weekend, they’ll host DeSales and Elizabethtown in a pair of doubleheaders.
At the end of February, Bridgewater heads to California for a five-game non-conference stretch against Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, Caltech, Chapman, Redlands and Whittier.
Upon arrival back to Bridgewater, the Eagles will then host 12 of their remaining 19 opponents at home with Old Dominion Athletic Conference play beginning on March 19 against Virginia Wesleyan.
The Eagles went 14-15 overall last year and 10-12 in the ODAC, falling in the conference semifinals.
Four Dukes Earn AP All-America Honors
James Madison football had four players earn All-America honors from the Associated Press.
Dukes kicker Ethan Ratke was selected as a first-team All-American while defensive lineman Bryce Carter made the second team and quarterback Cole Johnson and cornerback Greg Ross were third team. It's the second All-America honor for Ratke, Johnson and Ross, who all earned All-America nods from HERO Sports earlier this week and the first career nod for Carter.
MLB Pipeline Names DeLauter Eight-Best Prospect
James Madison two-way baseball player Chase DeLauter was named as the eight-best prospect by MLB Pipeline as it unveiled its Top 100 Draft Prospects list on MLB Network on Wednesday.
DeLauter led the Colonial Athletic Association with a .386 batting average last season. He also hit six home runs, reached base safely in 25 of 26 games and had a 16-game hitting streak.
Earlier this week, DeLauter was ranked as the top prospect in the Perfect Game Top 150 College Draft Prospects list and third in the Perfect Game Top 300 Draft Prospects list.
Dan Meyer is the highest overall pick drafted out of JMU, going 34th overall in the 2002 Draft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.