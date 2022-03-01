Former Broadway standout Sarah Wimer was 1-for-4 with three RBIs and Jazmyne Smith added a pair of doubles and three RBIs as well in Bridgewater’s 10-2 non-conference softball victory over Pomona-Pitzer on Tuesday.
Torie Shifflett (Turner Ashby) and Brooklynn Fridley (Page County) had two hits and an RBI apiece for the Eagles (3-3) while Kaitlyn Tirono also had two hits.
In the circle for Bridgewater, Emma Killon got her first win of the season with three innings pitched, giving up just one earned run on two hits and five walks.
Brantley Swift came in for the final three frames for the Eagles in the convincing victory and gave up four hits while not allowing a single run or walk.
Early on Tuesday, Bridgewater’s bats weren’t as hot, however, in a 3-0 loss.
Smith had the lone hit for the Eagles while Samantha Martin took the loss in the circle with six innings pitched, giving up three runs on eight hits and a walk.
In other college sports:
Baseball
Messiah 12, Eastern Mennonite 7: In Harrisonburg, Brett Lindsay was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Jaylon Lee was 3-for-5 with an RBI as well but Eastern Mennonite still managed to suffer a 12-7 non-conference loss to Messiah.
Ethan Spraker also had a trio of hits and an RBI for the Royals (2-4) while Gage Riddick finished with a hit and two RBIs and Dylan Cassell added a hit of his own.
Messiah 201 220 023 — 12 16 2
Eastern Mennonite 102 100 102 — 7 12 1
Monturo, Barrall, Stein, Snyder and Isanogle. Sawyers, Riles, Thomas, Hupart, Abad, Collier and Tricarico. W — Monturo (1-1). L— Riles (0-1). HR — M: Zercher, first inning, one on.
Chapman 6, Bridgewater 1: Kevin Navedo, a Harrisonburg alum, was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, but Bridgewater suffered a 6-1 loss in the first game of a doubleheader to Chapman as it continued its California road trip this week.
Timothy Hopson also had two hits for the Eagles (7-4) while Brett Tharp had another. Robbie Stoss took the loss on the mound for the Eagles, giving up two earned runs on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 3.2 innings tossed.
Tucker Hrasky relieved Stoss, pitching 3.1 frames and giving up two runs as well on two hits and three walks while racking up five strikeouts in the setback.
Bridgewater 000 100 000 — 1 5 1
Chapman 100 200 03x — 6 10 0
Stoss, Hrasky, Ray. Menzel, Holt and Hartman, Burkland, Tobias and Turquand. W — Tobias (1-0). L — Stoss (0-1).
Volleyball
Randolph-Macon 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: Nate McGhee had 11 kills and six digs, but Eastern Mennonite fell 25-17, 25-23, 25-15 to Randolph-Macon at home.
Tyler Oaks led the Royals (2-10, 1-2 CVC), who have lost five in a row, with seven digs and a team-high 24 assists while Ben Childer also chipped in with five kills.
Eagles, Royals Perform Well At ODAC Championships
It was a strong overall weekend for the Bridgewater indoor track and field program at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships at Roanoke College in Salem.
Adalia Coleman continued her stellar season for the Eagles with wins in the women’s 60-meter dash (7.62) and 200 (25.54). Kacee Hooker finished second in the women’s 400 (59.66) for Bridgewater and third in the 200 (26.01) while MacKenzie Young was fifth in the mile (5:29.01) and sixth in the 5000 (19:15.45). BC finished fifth as a team.
For the Bridgewater men, who placed third overall, Kaegan Avalos won the 400 (50.27) and was sixth in the 200 (22.66) and was part of a second-place 4x400 relay team (3:30.43) with teammates Kyle Clanton, Michael Sheets and Aaron Moon.
Moon was runner-up in the long jump (6.86m) while Clanton finished third (6.70m).
Peter Fulton finished second in both the shot put (14.17m) and the weight throw (15.93) for the Eagles while Michael Smith (14.92m) and Tony Nesselrodt (14.64) finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the weight throw for Bridgewater.
Broadway alum Easton Repko finished third in the men’s pole vault (4.20m) for BC.
As for the EMU women, Kendra Oguamena was fifth in the 60-meter dash (8.02) while teammate Allison Shelly placed fifth in the 5000-meter run (19:15.38).
The Royals were led on the men’s side by Alijah Johnson, who finished third in the 60-meter dash (7.00) and second in the 200 (22.14). His teammate, Eli Roeschley, placed second in the triple jump (13.50m) and fifth in the long jump (6.68m).
Another Broadway graduate, Isaac Alderfer, finished second in the 800 (1:54.63) and the mile (4:08.43) for the Royals while Clay Kaufman was fifth in the 5000 (15:44.96).
The EMU distance medley team of Johnson, Alderfer, Justice Allen and Bellamy Immanuel also had a strong showing, finishing second with a time of 10:22.26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.