Samantha Martin pitched a complete-game shutout, giving up just three runs and two walks while striking out five as Bridgewater completed a doubleheader sweep of Mary Baldwin with a 6-0 non-conference victory at home on Tuesday.
Former Broadway standout Sarah Wimer went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs for the Eagles (7-5) while Jazmyne Smith added a three-run homer.
Avery Pinder also chipped in with two hits and a run scored for Bridgewater.
In the first game Tuesday, the Eagles defeated the Fighting Squirrels 10-2.
In that contest, Torie Shifflett (Turner Ashby) was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs while Wimer had two doubles and Kaitlyn Tirona had a pair of RBIs.
Pinder also added two hits, two runs scored and two more RBIs in that win.
In the circle for BC, Emma Killion earned the win with three innings pitched, giving up two earned runs on three hits and two walks with a strikeout. She was relieved by Kearston Bruce, who pitched two innings and gave up just two hits.
Mary Baldwin 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Bridgewater 005 001 x — 6 8 0
Thompson and Hall. Martin and Wimer. W — Martin (3-1). L — Thompson (1-3). HR — BC: Smith, third inning, two on. Wimer, third inning, none on. Wimer, sixth inning, none on.
In other college sports:
Baseball
Mary Washington 7, Bridgewater 4: Mary Washington used a six-run fourth inning to open up a lead and never gave it up in an impressive non-conference victory over longtime rival Bridgewater in Fredericksburg on Tuesday.
Harrisonburg alum Kevin Navedo was 2-for-4 with a double for the Eagles (11-5) while Jacob Grabeel and Timothy Hopson also finished with two hits apiece.
Tanner Montgomery also added a single and an RBI in the setback for BC.
Bridgewater 100 101 010 — 4 11 0
Mary Washington 100 600 00x — 7 10 4
Ambrose, Rogers, Griffin and Sexton. McComber, Graham, Dudak and Reilly. W — McComber (3-1). L — Ambrose (3-1). SV — Dudak (2).
Women’s Lacrosse
Juniata 19, Bridgewater 10: Kaity Petersheim and Lauren Roberts each had hat tricks, but Bridgewater suffered a double-overtime home loss to Juniata Tuesday.
Madeline Magill and Ashley Venit added two goals apiece for the Eagles (3-4).
Men’s Tennis
James Madison 6, Davidson 1: James Madison got off to its best start since the 2017-2018 season and earned its first win over Davidson since 2006 on Tuesday.
The Dukes (10-2) got singles victories from Holden Koons, Youssef Sadek, Oscar Hernandez, Edson Sanches and Mathieu Josserand in the non-conference win.
JMU also got doubles wins from Koons/Sadek and Hernadez/Mario Pena.
JMU’s Hall Named Rookie Of The Week
James Madison freshman infielder Jasmine Hall has been named the Colonial Athletic Association’s softball rookie of the week, the league announced Tuesday.
Hall tallied four hits in five at-bats to help the Dukes split a pair of non-conference games against Maryland and LeHigh at home on Friday. She also had three RBIs.
Against the Terps, Hall finished with two hits and scored two runs. She then had her first career triple and, later, the walk-off hit against the Mountain Hawks.
Morse Earns NABC All-District Nod
Vado Morse, a redshirt junior guard for the James Madison men’s basketball team, was named to the All-District 10 second team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Tuesday, the organization announced in a press release.
In his second year with the Dukes, Morse led the team in score at 15.5 points per game. He also shot 83 percent from the charity stripe and dished out 2.6 assists.
This marks the fourth consecutive year in which a JMU player has earned NABC all-district honors. Morse follows guards Matt Lewis and Stuckey Mosley.
Bridgewater Freshman Earns Another Honor
Bridgewater freshman point guard Shod Smith was officially named the D3hoops.com Region 6 rookie of the year on Tuesday, the website announced.
Smith is the first player in Eagles history to be selected for the honor.
The 5-foot-11 guard from Washington, N.C. was electric this year, leading the Old Dominion Athletic Conference with 53 steals and ranking third with 124 assists.
He started all 25 games for Bridgewater, averaging 14.9 points per game.
Earlier this year, Smith was named the ODAC rookie of the year. He became the first BC player to earn that honor since Dimetri Chambers did so in 2018.
Alexander Claims ODAC Weekly Award
Bridgewater sophomore Gabriel Alexander was selected as the ODAC men’s lacrosse player of the week, the league office announced on Tuesday.
Alexander won 32 of his 39 faceoffs last week for the Eagles and picked up 25 ground balls as BC earned a pair of wins over Wilkes and Virginia Wesleyan.
In addition, Alexander also scored the first two goals of his collegiate career.
For the season, Alexander leads the ODAC with 51 ground balls and ranks second in the league in faceoff percentage as he wins 59.5 percent of his draws.
