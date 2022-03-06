Alissa Humphrey pitched six innings, giving up just three earned runs on five hits and four walks with three strikeouts, but James Madison’s early-season struggles continued with a 4-0 loss to Liberty in Lynchburg to cap the Liberty Classic.
The Dukes (4-9) only got one hit apiece from Abbie Campbell and Jasmine Hall.
Earlier on Sunday, a late rally came up short in a 4-3 loss to George Washinton.
In that loss, Hannah Shifflett finished 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs while Lauren Bernett added a double and an RBI of her own in the setback.
On Saturday, the Dukes defeated Lehigh 3-0 and fell 9-1 to Rutgers.
For the day, Hallie Hall led JMU with a pair of hits, including a sole home run.
Kayla Boseman also homered for the Dukes in their lone win from the weekend.
James Madison 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Liberty 400 000 0 — 4 5 2
Humphrey and Bernett. Kirby, Keeney and Hudson. W — Keeney (8-2). L — Humphrey (2-6).
In other college sports Friday:
Softball
Eastern Mennonite 11, Hilbert 2: Fort Defiance alum Bri Allen went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Broadway product Grace Fravel was also 2-for-2 at the plate as Eastern Mennonite cruised past Hilbert to complete a strong opening day at the Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Sunday.
Kendall Stettler and Natalye Graham (Buffalo Gap) added a hit and an RBI apiece for EMU while Emily Campbell pitched two innings of one-hit softball, striking out four in the process. Jessica McDonaldson (East Rockingham) pitched the next two frames and earned the win, striking out five while giving up two runs on three hits and a walk. Graham then came in and pitched a 1-2-3 fifth inning for the victory.
Earlier on Sunday, Spotswood graduate Kaitlyn Fletcher’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth gave the Royals a thrilling 7-6 victory over Cedar Crest.
Campbell, a Broadway graduate, pitched 5.2 innings in that win, giving up one run on six hits and a walk while striking out seven. She also added a hit and an RBI.
Allen and Fletcher both led Eastern Mennonite (4-0) with three hits apiece.
Hilbert 000 20 — 2 4 4
Eastern Mennonite 800 3x — 11 9 0
Grayson, Coken and Dupras. Campbell, McDonaldson, Graham and Boone, Adkins, Bailey. W — McDonaldson (1-0). L — Grayson (0-1).
Baseball
LaGrange 10, Eastern Mennonite 3: LaGrange, the No. 21 team in the country at the Division III level, scored eight runs across the seventh and eighth innings to defeat Eastern Mennonite on Sunday and complete a series sweep at home.
Jon Sawyers pitched five innings, giving up just one earned run on four hits and a trio of walks while striking out two on the mound for the Royals (2-8) in the loss.
At the plate, Brett Lindsay and Natty Solomon finished with two hits apiece.
On Saturday, EMU suffered a pair of losses by scores of 12-1 and 13-2.
In those two games, Lindsay collected a trio of hits to lead the Royals for the day.
Eastern Mennonite 210 000 000 — 3 9 2
LaGrange 000 101 53x — 10 12 1
Sawyers, Collier, Hupart, Abad, Winston, Jennings and Tricarico. Fry, Menhart, Richards, Kramer and Aldridge. W — Richards (2-0). L — Hupart (0-2).
Men’s Lacrosse
Mary Washington 13, Bridgewater 9: In Fredericksburg, Connor McLean had two goals and an assist and became the seventh player in program history to score 100 points for his career, but Bridgewater fell to Mary Washington on Saturday.
Hayden Gourley added a pair of goals and an assist for the Eagles (3-2) while Colby Smith, Lucas Johnson and Chris Martel all added one goal apiece.
In goal for Bridgewater, Robbie Noyes finished with a team-high nine saves.
Men’s Volleyball
Juniata 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: Nate McGhee, Christopher Webster, Ben Childers and Jacob Durren all had five kills apiece, but Eastern Mennonite suffered a 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 sweep at the hands of Juniata at home on Sunday.
Wyatt Bollinger dished out a team-high 21 assists for the Royals (2-11, 1-3 CVC).
Women’s Tennis
James Madison 4, Michigan State 1: James Madison overcame an early deficit to defeat Michigan State in a neutral-site, non-conference match at Marshall.
The Dukes (6-7) got singles wins from Natalie Nikolopoulou, Kylie Moulin, Daniela Voloh and Amanda Nord and a doubles win from Voloh/Michelle Los Arcos.
