Tim Jones scored a career-high 32 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out six assists as Eastern Mennonite rallied to win a high-scoring Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s basketball contest with a 91-83 victory over Washington and Lee at Yoder Arena on Wednesday.
Mizz Nyagwegwe, another senior guard, also had a big game for the Royals (4-6, 2-1 ODAC), going 7-for-11 from the field en route to 19 points while also getting a pair of steals in the victory.
“It’s a big win,” Nyagwegwe told Scott Lowe of EMU Athletics after the game. “I feel great. We work really hard in practice. When we got out here tonight, we were fired up and we were ready to go.”
The Royals had not played a game in 24 days after dealing with several postponements.
Mark Burkholder had 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting while grabbing seven rebounds and adding a pair of blocks while Landon Swingler added nine points, five rebounds and four steals for EMU.
Also chipping in for the Royals was former Eastern Mennonite School standout Aviwe Mahlong with seven points and four boards while Kobi Alexander added six points off the bench.
EMU shot a season-best 50 percent from 3-point range on Wednesday, connecting on 13 for the game. The Royals’ 91 points is the most since a 92-73 win over Wilson on Nov. 20, 2018.
Washington and Lee 53 30 — 83
Eastern Mennonite 50 41 — 91
WASHINGTON AND LEE (83) — d’Entremont 7 2-2 20, DiSibio 8 2-3 20, Manigault 2 1-1 5, Lamendola 4 1-1 9, Lewis 1 0-0 3, Panchal 1 0-0 3, S. Wise 0 0-0 0, Harrell 3 0-0 8, G. Wise 3 3-3 9, Feigin 2 0-0 6. Totals 31 9-10 83.
EASTERN MENNONITE (91) — Burkholder 4 2-2 11, Nyagwegwe 7 3-5 19, Swingler 3 1-2 9, Mahlong 3 0-0 7, Jones 10 6-6 32, Alexander 3 0-0 6, Hagerman 2 0-0 5, Watlington 1 0-0 3, Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals 33 12-15 91.
3-Point Goals — Washington and Lee 12 (d’Entremont 4, DiSibio 2, Harrell 2, Feigin 2, Lewis, Panchal), Eastern Mennonite 13 (Jones 6, Nyagwegwe 2, Swingler 2, Burkholder, Mahlong, Hagerman).
In other college sports:
JMU Volleyball Adds Cincinnati Transfer
James Madison volleyball has officially signed Cincinnati transfer Alexandra Kwasnik.
Kwasnick, a middle blocker, played in 39 sets for the Bearcats as a freshman last season, totaling 35 kills on 126 attempts and eight blocks to go along with 15 digs on the defensive end.
"Alex was a player that we recruited heavily out of high school, so you can only imagine our excitement when we saw her name in the transfer portal," Dukes coach Lauren Steinbrecher said in a statement. "She is a very dynamic athlete that plays high above the net but more importantly, she fits our program's culture perfectly. Alex's work ethic, competitiveness and drive will certainly add to our program as we look forward to competing for championships in the Sun Belt.”
More Schedule Changes For BC Hoops
The Bridgewater men’s and women’s basketball teams announced more schedule changes.
The men were forced to postpone their scheduled game against Shenandoah on Wednesday three hours before tip-off. They also have postponed Saturday’s scheduled game at Ferrum.
As for the women, they will be unavailable to play Saturday at Hollins or Jan. 12 at Randolph-Macon.
