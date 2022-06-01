Former Eastern Mennonite outfielder Jaylon Lee, who is transferring to nearby James Madison for his final collegiate season next year, was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawling Region 6 and D3baseball.com All-Region second teams, the organizations announced.
Lee, a 5-foot-11, 195-pounder from Newport News, hit .382 this past season, belting 10 home runs and a career-high 43 RBIs for the Royals.
The outfielder is a two-time All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference first-team selection, earning honors the past two years, and will play in the Valley Baseball League this summer with the Harrisonburg Turks.
In other college sports:
Dougherty Named To All-Star Game
James Madison women’s lacrosse goalkeeper Molly Dougherty will represent the Dukes on the South All-Star team at the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Association Division I Senior All-Star Game.
The game, which will take place at Tierney Field at the USA Lacrosse Headquarters in Sparks Md., will begin at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Dougherty finished her career in the purple and gold as one of the winningest goalkeepers in program history with a 59-15 overall record.
Throughout her career, Dougherty helped guide the Dukes to a national title in 2018 and went on to make 145 saves during her senior season.
Dougherty ranks third all time in program history with 617 career saves.
