After having his best week of the season and helping guide Eastern Mennonite to a trio of Old Dominion Athletic Conference victories, EMU senior shortstop Brett Lindsay was named the conference’s baseball player of the week on Monday.
Lindsay with 7-for-13 with a double and three home runs in three Royals victories.
For the season, the Gloucester native is fourth in the ODAC in hitting (.426), sixth in slugging (.705) and is tied for fourth in homers (4) and fifth in RBIs (22).
In other college sports Monday:
Wimer Named Softball Player Of The Week
Sarah Wimer, a Broadway alum, was named the ODAC softball player of the week.
The senior catcher for Bridgewater went 11-for-20 with two doubles, four home runs, six RBIs, six runs scored and a walk as the Eagles won four of six games.
For the season, Wimer leads the ODAC in homers (six) and total bases (48).
TA Alum Earns Another Conference Honor
Bridgewater senior Canon Secord, a former Turner Ashby standout, was named the ODAC men’s tennis player of the week after guiding the Eagles to a big win.
The two-time ODAC player of the year posted a 6-0, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles and joined Matthew Leonard for an 8-3 victory at No. 1 doubles in a win over Guilford.
Bridgewater Senior Earns Top Spot In ODAC
Chris Martel, a Bridgewater senior, is the ODAC men’s lacrosse player of the week.
Martel, a senior attackman, put together an 11-point week in a pair of BC victories.
For the year, Martel leads the ODAC with 38 goals scored and had 43 total points.
Peterson, Durkin Grab POW Recognition
James Madison redshirt sophomore Isabella Peterson was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s women’s lacrosse player of the week while teammate Mairead Durkin, a redshirt junior, is the defensive player of the week.
Peterson scored nine goals across two games, including six in a win over Virginia on Sunday, as the Dukes got on track with a pair of top-20 wins last week.
Durkin caused a career-high five turnovers in a 13-10 win over Richmond.
As a result of their two non-conference wins over the Spiders and Cavaliers, JMU moved up six spots to No. 15 in the latest ILWomen/IWLCA Division I poll.
