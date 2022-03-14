Hunter Clever went 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs as Bridgewater earned a 9-3 win over Oneonta in non-conference baseball action at home Sunday.
Jeffrey Snider was 2-for-4 with a triple and a pair of runs scored for the Eagles (11-4), who scored five runs in the sixth, while Brandan Hartman had two RBIs.
Tanner Montgomery also had a hit and an RBI in the convincing victory.
On the mound, Turner Ashby product Waring Garber got the start and tossed four innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits and zero walks with three strikeouts.
Reid Long came in in relief and earned the victory, giving up just one run on one hit and two walks while striking out four across four innings of work. Tucker Hrasky pitched the final frame, giving up no runs and no hits while striking out two.
Oneonta 000 200 010 — 3 6 2
Bridgewater 011 115 00x — 9 11 0
Loask, Russo, McAndrew, Carriero, Marsh and Frasca. Garber, Long, Hrasky and Montgomery. W — Long (4-0). L —Losak (1-1).
In other college sports:
Men’s Lacrosse
Bridgewater 24, Virginia Wesleyan 5: In Virginia Beach, Bridgewater defeated Virginia Wesleyan in its Old Dominion Athletic Conference opener Sunday.
Chris Martel scored six goals for the Eagles (5-2, 1-0 ODAC) and surpassed the 100-point mark for his career while Hunter Becker (three goals, three assists) and Connor McLean (four goals, two assists) each finished with six points.
Hayden Gourley had four assists and a goal while Robbie Noyes and Tyler Carney combined for seven saves. Colby Smith and Bryce Burgit had two goals each.
Women’s Lacrosse
Bridgewater 13, Guilford 6: Bridgewater opened up ODAC play with an impressive victory over Guilford in Greensboro, N.C. on Sunday.
Annika Benson led the Eagles (3-3, 1-0 ODAC) with a trio of goals while Allison Burris, Madeline Magill and Lauren Roberts all finished with two scores apiece.
Also chipping in for BC was Aunnie Hacker with a team-high two assists while Brooke Hanson added a goal of her own and Rachael Robinson had five saves.
Men’s Tennis
James Madison 6, The Citadel 1: James Madison won its third straight match with a non-conference win over The Citadel on Monday at Methodist University.
The Dukes (9-2) earned singles victories in the victory from Holden Koons, William Karpinski, Oscar Hernandez, Edson Sanchez and Mathieu Josserand. JMU also got doubles wins from Koons/Youssef Sadek and Hernandez/Mario Pena.
On Sunday, the Dukes defeated Queens 4-3 at the Howard Levine Tennis Center.
Koons/Sadek and Karpinski/Sanchez both earned doubles victories for JMU in that win while Koons and Sadek also brought home a pair of singles wins.
