Freshman Mya Hamlet exploded for 27 points, five rebounds and four seals as Eastern Mennonite earned a 60-49 non-conference women’s basketball victory over Hood on the road Monday.
“Our defense fueled us today,” EMU coach Jenny Posey said. “We were able to limit them on that end of the floor until our scoring really took off at the end of the game. It was so special to see [Mya] Hamlet take over in the fourth quarter and the joy her teammates had for her."
Brii Redfearn added nine points, four boards and four more steals for the Royals (4-6) while Trinity Price had eight points and Harrisonburg alum Constance Komara had seven points and 11 boards.
Eastern Mennonite 15 11 12 22 — 60
Hood 9 13 8 19 — 49
EASTERN MENNONITE (60) — Komara 0 7-8 7, Glymph 2 2-2 6, Hamlet 10 7-10 27, Redfearn 4 0-0 9, Price 0 8-10 8, Secrist 0 0-0 0, Wright 1 0-0 2, Johnson 0 1-2 1, Rhodes 0 0-0, Roberts 0 0-0 0, Moore 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 25-32 60.
HOOD (49) —Anderson 8 4-4 20, Manning 0 2-2 2, Newson 0 0-0 0, Davis-Hans 2 0-0 4, Smith 2 1-2 7, House 0 0-0 0, Etchison 4 2-3 11, Stanford 1 0-0 3, Ellenberger 0 0-0 0, Fields 1 0-0 2, Clouse 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 9-13 49.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 1 (Redfearn), Hood 4 (Smith 2, Etchison, Stanford)
In other college sports Monday:
Topper Named ODAC Player of the Week
Bridgewater forward Alec Topper was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday after having a career-best performance last week.
Topper, a sophomore, posted a career-high 26 points and 10 rebounds in a 108-80 non-conference victory over Bethany last week and is averaging 10.8 points and five rebounds per game for the year.
BC’s Graves Named All-American
Bridgewater punter Garrett Graves was named to the D3football.com All-American football fourth team over the weekend, adding to his long list of postseason accolades after the 2021 season.
Graces led the ODAC and ranked 10th in Division III with a 40.3 punt average this past year.
Dukes Put Six On FCS All-America Team
There are six James Madison football players on the 2021 Stats Perform FCS All-America Team.
Dukes record-breaking kicker Ethan Ratke and long snapper Kyle Davis were both honored as first-team All-Americans while quarterback Cole Johnson, receiver Antwane Wells Jr., defensive lineman Bryce Carter and linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey all earned second-team honors.
JMU is coming off a 20-14 season-ending loss to North Dakota State in the FCS semifinals.
Matey, Lacrosse Named Preseason All-Americans
James Madison lacrosse defender Rachel Matey and goalkeeper Molly Dougherty have been named 2022 Division I Women's Preseason All-Americans, according to the USA Lacrosse Magazine.
Both players were on the third team and were one of 39 players in the country to be recognized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.