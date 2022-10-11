Bridgewater College senior defensive back Shawn Harris was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week after a big victory over Shenandoah.
Harris, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior from Washington D.C., finished with a career-best 16 tackles, four tackles for a loss, one interception, a sack and a forced fumble in the win.
Harris was also named the Washington Metro College Player of the Week by the DC Touchdown Club, which honors the best in Washington Metro Football, on Tuesday.
His four tackles for a loss is tied for the second-most in a single game in BC history and he also put his name in the record books with the fourth-most tackles in a single game.
For the year, Harris ranks second on the Eagles with 36 tackles and has a team-high seven tackles for a loss. He also is tied for the most pass breakups with seven.
In other college sports:
BC’s Moore Earns National Honor
Bridgewater College defensive back Aaron Moore earned a spot on the latest D3football.com Team of the Week, the website announced on Tuesday.
Moore, a 5-foot-7, 180-pound junior from Roanoke, had 14 tackles, including 10 solo stops, in last week’s 23-17 win over ODAC rival and previously unbeaten Shenandoah.
For the year, Moore has a team-high 42 tackles and also has three interceptions.
JMU Duo Sweeps Top SBC Awards
James Madison redshirt sophomore Lexi Vanderlinden was named the Sun Belt Conference women’s soccer Offensive Player of the Week while teammate Alexandra Blom, a redshirt junior goalkeeper, is the Defensive Player of the Week.
Vanderlinden became the first Duke since Iris Rabot in 2019 to record three assists in a match during a 1-0-1 week last week and is now up to six assists on the season.
As for Blom, she had eight saves and allowed just one goal while facing 27 shots.
Men’s Soccer
James Madison 2, American 2: In Washington D.C., Tyler Clegg and Clay Obara each scored for James Madison in a non-conference draw with American.
Cameron Arnold and Yanis Lelin each had an assist for the Dukes (4-6-2).
In goal, freshman Sebastian Conlon impressed again with three saves for JMU.
"The guys played well today against a good American side who is unbeaten in the last five matches,” Dukes head coach Paul Zazenski said. “We are disappointed to not get the win, though, as we felt like it was right there for the taking. Going down a man and then giving up a handball PK late in the match was difficult, but we still walked away with a point on the road. We will take it and look to recover for our trip to Georgia Southern.”
Women’s Soccer
Bridgewater 19, Sweet Briar 0: Bridewater set a program and Old Dominion Athletic Conference record for goals in a game in a rout of Sweet Briar at home.
It was the first time since 2017 that the Eagles, or any ODAC team, scored 10 or more goals multiple times in one season and the 15 different goal scorers in the contest for BC marked the highest total in the conference’s online database stretching back to 2007.
Freshman Taylor Thomas set a program record for assists in a game with five for the Eagles and also came up one point short of tying the record for points in a game (10).
Thomas, Madison Crooks, Micah Stine and Anna Zurlo all had two goals apiece for Bridgewater (9-3, 5-0 ODAC) while Kendall Garza, Ashley Sabatino, Hanna Randolph, Madison Ferrone, Skyler Daum, Kaia Richardson, Hannah Nugent, Lyric Birkley, Allison Quick (Stuarts Draft), Megan Palm and Madeline Bohan added one each.
Mary Baldwin 5, Greensboro 1: Kate Thoele and Shea Rider had a goal and an assist each for Mary Baldwin in a win over USA South foe Greensboro in Staunton.
Teya Baptista, Morgan Martin and Sara Gruntowicz also had a goal apiece for the Squirrels (9-4-1, 2-2 USA South), who snapped a two-game skid with the victory.
Marleigh Breitwieser and Vanessa Alfaro-Young added an assist each for MBU.
Women’s Volleyball
Southern Virginia 3, Mary Baldwin 0: In Buena Vista, Mary Baldwin suffered its fifth straight loss in a 7-25, 12-25, 6-25 sweep at the hands of Southern Virginia.
Rachel Christian (Staunton) and Leah Sherrill (Buffalo Gap) had a trio of kills each for the Squirrels (2-22, 1-9 USA South) in the conference loss while Savannah Figueroa finished with a team-high seven digs and Emily Penny dished out five assists.
