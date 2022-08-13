Mac Hart has been named James Madison's new assistant athletic director for business and finance, according to a release from JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne.
"Mac Hart brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Athletics business office at JMU," Bourne said. "He is genuinely enthusiastic about this position and about being part of our success and bright future within JMU athletics. Mac has worked at a variety of institutions across all levels of intercollegiate athletics and in all parts of the country. That experience will serve us well as we grow and responsibly manage our financial resources."
Hart most recently worked at East Tennessee State, where he was senior associate athletic director for administration and chief financial officer since 2014.
Previous stops include Idaho State, Providence, Albion College, Hartford, Utah, UConn, William & Mary and Dartmouth. He also worked for College Sports Associates consulting firm with multiple Division I institutions.
"I am very grateful to Jeff Bourne for this opportunity," Hart said. "When I interviewed for the position, the excitement among the students, the campus staff and the alumni about the move to the Sun Belt Conference was apparent. I am ready to assist the coaches in accessing the resources they need to keep the Dukes among the most respected athletics programs in the country."
