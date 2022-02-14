Freshman point guard Shod Smith and junior guard Zach Hatter both scored 20 points as Bridgewater earned a huge 75-65 road victory over Hampden-Sydney in Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s basketball action on Monday.
Smith also had seven assists and four rebounds and hit 12 of 13 free throws.
As for Hatter, he hit four treys in the performance and had four rebounds, too.
Also chipping in for the Eagles (9-13, 5-9 ODAC) was Aaron Oates with 12 points, four rebounds and four steals and Alec Topper with a double-double of 12 points and 10 boards. Liam Caswell added eight points in the BC victory.
Bridgewater 37 38 — 75
Hampden-Sydney 32 33 — 65
BRIDGEWATER (75) — Smith 4 12-13 20, Hatter 7 2-2 20, Crenshaw 0 0-0 0, Ayala 0 0-0 0, Topper 5 1-2 12, Caswell 3 0-0 8, Curtis 1 0-0 3, Dunlap 0 0-0 0, Oates 4 3-4 12. Totals 24 18-21 75.
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY (65) — Clements 8 2-2 18, Turner 0 0-0 0, Wright 3 1-2 9, McGowan 1 0-0 3, Shryock 1 0-0 2, Elliott 3 0-0 7, Hardy 2 1-2 5, Hubbard 3 0-0 6, Brazil 4 0-0 8, Harris 0 0-0 0, Hahn 3 0-0 7. Totals 28 4-6 65.
3-Point Goals — Bridgewater 9 (Hatter 4, Caswell 2, Topper, Curtis, Oates), Hampden-Sydney 5 (Wright 2, McGowan, Elliott, Hahn).
In other college sports Monday:
Women’s Basketball
Randolph-Macon 53, Bridgewater 40: Bridgewater’s offensive woes were magnified in a 53-40 ODAC loss to Randolph-Macon inside Nininger Hall.
There were no players in double digits for the Eagles (9-13, 6-9 ODAC), who have lost five of their last six, and they only scored double digits as a team in one quarter — a 14-point frame in the fourth to make the game respectable.
Erika Nettles led BC with eight points, five rebounds and a pair of steals.
Also chipping in for the Eagles was Diamond Huskey with seven points and four rebounds and guard Julia Williams with six points, four boards and four steals.
Bridgewater 9 9 8 14 — 40
Randolph-Macon 15 15 12 111 — 53
BRIDGEWATER (40) — Olmeda 0 2-2 2, Husky 2 3-6 7, Williams 2 2-2 6, Gaeth 0 0-0 0, Maynard 2 0-0 4, Nettles 3 2-2 8, Freeman 0 2-2 2, Pierson 0 0-0 0, Alsberry 2 0-0 4, Horton 0 0-0 0, Pick 1 1-2 3, Dailey 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 12-16 40.
RANDOLPH-MACON (53) — Hough 0 0-0 0, Humphreys 0 0-0 0, Anthony 3 1-2 6, Pasqualone 2 1-3 5, Conrad 0 0-0 0, Burdette 0 0-0 0, Kagey 7 0-0 14, DeBell 6 2-2 14, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Ziegler 1 0-0 2, Felton 0 0-0 0, Murray 0 0-0 0, Hatfield 2 0-0 4, Park 3 0-0 8. Totals 23 3-4 53.
3-Point Goals — Randolph-Macon 4 (Park 2, Anthony, Pasqualone).
JMU Lacrosse Ranked No. 13
After a season-opening loss to No. 2 North Carolina, James Madison fell a spot to No. 13 in the IWLCA/ILWomen poll, the organization announced Monday.
In the 15-8 loss to the Tar Heels, senior Molly Dougherty posted 15 saves.
The Dukes will face Virginia Tech on Wednesday at Sentara Park.
