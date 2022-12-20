Bridgewater College sophomore kicker was announced as a D3football.com fourth-team All-American over the weekend, adding to a long list of accomplishments this season.
Hendren, a Winchester native and former Sherando standout, was previously named to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference first team and Region 3 second team this year.
These honors came after Hendren drilled nine field goals and 40 extra points. He also handled kickoff duties for the Eagles, finishing with 12 touchbacks on the season.
Hendren is the 35th All-American selection in Bridgewater College football history.
In other college sports Monday:
Blom Earns Top ECAC Honor
James Madison redshirt junior Alexandra Blom was named the Eastern College Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Year and earned a spot on the first team while teammate Brittany Munson earned second-team honors, the league announced.
Blom became the program's first ECAC major award winner in addition to her and Munson being the first Dukes selected to All-ECAC teams since Corky Julien in 2009.
Blom and Munson helped the Dukes to a 12-4-5 record and led the team to a fourth-seed in the conference tournament and an appearance in the championship match in their first season in the Sun Belt. The four losses are the least in program history.
