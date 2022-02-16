Virginia Tech used a second-half surge to hand James Madison its second consecutive loss to open the season with a 10-9 non-conference win in women’s lacrosse action at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg on Wednesday afternoon.
Isabella Peterson led the Dukes (0-2) with four goals on the evening while teammate Tai Jankowski finished with two.
Also chipping in for JMU was Lizzy Fox, Taylor Marchetti and Olivia Mattis with a goal apiece.
The Dukes also got an assist each from Katelyn Morgan, Katie Checkosky and Maggie Clark.
Sophie Student led the Hokies (1-1) with three goals while Olivia Vergano, Sarah Lubnow and Paige Tyson finished with two goals apiece and Grace Nelson added another.
In other college sports Wednesday:
Men’s Basketball
Shenandoah 84, Bridgewater 74: In Winchester, Liam Caswell had 20 points but Bridgewater suffered a disappointing 84-74 loss to Shenandoah in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action.
Shod Smith had 17 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Eagles (9-14, 5-10 ODAC), who have lost four of five, while Zach Hatter had 17 points as well.
Also chipping in for BC was Alec Topper with 16 points and six boards.
Bridgewater 36 38 — 74
Shenandoah 41 43 — 84
BRIDGEWATER (74) — Smith 8 1-1 17, Hatter 5 2-2 17, Crenshaw 0 0-2 0, Ayala 1 0-0 2, Topper 6 2-2 16, Caswell 9 0-0 20, Curtis 1 0-0 2, Dunlap 0 0-0 0, Oates 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 5-7 74.
SHENANDOAH (84) — Roberts 5 8-8 18, Williams 9 0-2 20, Anthony 4 2-4 10, Adams 1 1-3 3, Mims 1 0-0 2, Simmons 0 0-0 0, Jones 2 0-1 5, Cowan 1 0-0 2, McNeill 11 2-2 24, Taylor 0 0-0 0, Bizyak 0 0-0 0, Riddle 0 0-0 0. Totals 34 13-20 84.
3-Point Goals — Bridgewater 9 (Hatter 5, Topper 2, Caswell 2), Shenandoah 3 (Williams 2, Jones).
Men’s Tennis
James Madison 6, Radford 1: James Madison won its fifth straight to start the season and earned its most lopsided victory over in-state foe Radford in over 20 years with a 6-1 non-conference win in Harrisonburg.
Holden Koons, William Karpinski, Youssef Sadek, Edson Sanchez and Mathieu Josserand all earned singles victories for the Dukes (5-0).
Koons/Sadek and Karpinski/Oscar Hernandez also won a pair of doubles matches.
