Holdyn Ambrose pitched five innings, giving up just one run on four hits and two walks while striking out a trio of batters as Bridgewater completed a strong weekend at Veterans Memorial Park with a 4-2 win over Elizabethtown Sunday.
Brett Tharp earned his fourth save of the season for the Eagles (5-2) in the win, pitching the final three innings and giving up no runs, hits or walks in the effort.
At the plate, Jeffrey Snider had a two-run homer in the third for Bridgewater.
Jarret Biesecker finished 2-for-2 with a doubles and a pair of runs scored for BC.
In the first game of the Sunday doubleheader, the Eagles came out on top 11-6.
In that win, Biesecker was 2-for-6 with a triple and two RBIs while former Harrisonburg standout Kevin Navedo also had a pair of RBIs himself.
Also chipping in during the 17-hit attack for BC was Brandan Hartman with two doubles and a pair of RBIs and Timothy Hopson with a single and an RBI.
Jeffrey Snider also finished 3-for-4 with a run scored for the Eagles in that win.
On Saturday, Bridgewater split a pair of high-scoring games with DeSales.
Navedo homered as part of a 15-13 win in the opening game that day. In a 21-11 loss later that evening, Page County alum Tristan Gordon connected on a double.
Elizabethtown 100 001 000 — 2 6 1
Bridgewater 102 000 10x — 4 6 5
Ortega, Sipling, Selfies and Limongelli; Ambrose, Gagne, Tharp and Montgomery.
W — Ambrose (1-0). L — Ortega (0-1). SV — Tharp (4). HR: Snider, one on, third inning.
In other college sports over the weekend:
Baseball
Florida State 10, James Madison 4: Chase DeLauter and Nick Zona had two hits apiece, but James Madison suffered a 10-4 non-conference loss to No. 11 Florida State as the Seminoles completed the series sweep on Sunday in Tallahassee.
Kyle Novak added two RBIs for the Dukes (0-3) in their third loss while Trevon Dabney, Fenwick Trimble and Ryan Dooley all finished with a double apiece.
FSU used a pair of five-run innings to pull away for a 13-2 win on Saturday.
In that loss, Carson Bell had a two run homer while Trevon Dabney added two hits.
James Madison 001 000 120 — 4 9 0
Florida State 104 300 20x — 10 14 0
Vogatsky, Culkin, Mozoki, Kleinfelter, Ottinger, Steinberg, Grubbs and Reifsnider, Schiavone, Lapoint; Dunn, Nezuh, Armstrong, Barrett, Walk, Scolaro, Crowell and Vincent, Mathis. W — Nezuh (1-0. L — Vogatsky (0-1). HR — FSU: Lacey, two on, fourth inning.
DeSales 7, Eastern Mennonite 3: Ray Tricarico had a pair of singles and Brett Lindsay and Logan Jones added an RBI apiece, but Eastern Mennonite suffered a 7-3 non-conference loss to DeSales on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park thanks to Bulldogs designated hitter Billy Scanlon crushing a 10th-inning grand slam.
Nick Arnold also went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored for the Royals (0-2) while Karson Jennings tossed two shutout innings in relief, giving up just one walk.
On Saturday, EMU’s late rally came up short in a 3-2 loss to Averett at VMP.
Jordan Jones was 2-for-3 with a triple in that non-conference loss for the Royals while Jaylon Lee and Gage Riddick had a single and an RBI apiece at the plate.
On the mound for EMU, Brendon Barrett (0-1) pitched five inning, giving up three runs on six hits while striking out five. Adrian Abad then came in to relieve him and pitched four strong innings with no runs and just two hits with six strikeouts.
DeSales 102 000 000 4 — 7 8 3
Eastern Mennonite 002 000 001 0 — 3 9 2
Kacergis, Shelden, Paul, Pierce and Spalt, Pozniak; Riddick, Jennings, Collier, Hupart, West and Tricarico. W — Paul (1-0). L — Hupart (0-1). HR — DeSales: Scanlon, bases loaded, 10th inning.
Softball
James Madison 4, Campbell 1: Alexis Bermudez pitched a complete game, giving up just one run on two hits and three walks while striking out seven as James Madison capped a strong opening weekend of the season with a 4-1 non-conference win over Campbell on Sunday at the Charlotte Invitational.
Emily Phillips added a solo homer for the Dukes (4-0) while Hallie Hall, Reed Butler and Hannah Hennessy added a hit apiece. Hennessy also had two RBIs.
Early on Sunday, in an 11-5 win over UConn, Alissa Humphrey earned the first pitching win of her season with a complete-game effort that included 12 strikeouts.
On Saturday, the Dukes defeated UConn 9-5 as Bermudez struck out six and Phillips and Lauren Bernett each connected on home runs in the victory.
In a 6-1 loss to Charlotte, Humphrey struck out six over 5.2 innings pitched.
James Madison 100 001 2 — 4 4 0
Campbell 100 000 0 — 1 2 2
Bermudez and Bernett; Smith and White. W — Bermudez (2-0). L — Smith (0-2). HR — JMU: Phillips, none on, first inning.\
Men’s Basketball
Eastern Mennonite 77, Ferrum 71: In Harrisonburg, Tim Jones finished one assist shy of a triple-double and Eastern Mennonite rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit for a 77-71 thrilling victory over ODAC opponent Ferrum.
Jones, a senior point guard, finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for the Royals while local product Aviwe Mahlong added 12 points off the bench.
Jameel Davis also added nine points off the bench for Eastern Mennontite while Mark Burkholder finished with eight points and five boards in a reserve role as well.
DaiJordan Brown and Mizz Nyagwegwe both finished with eight points for EMU.
The Royals (10-13, 8-8) finished the regular season with their most conference wins since 2014-15. They’ll serve as the No. 8 seed in the ODAC tournament and will host rival Bridgewater in the first round tonight at 7 p.m. in Yoder Arena.
Ferrum 37 34 — 71
Eastern Mennonite 26 51 — 77
FERRUM (71) — Smith Jr. 7 2-2 16, Butler 5 1-2 13, Ladler 0 1-2 1, Gamble 2 2-2 7, Spraggins 10 3-4 26, Rivers 0 0-0 0, Carson 1 0-0 2, Hall 2 0-0 6. Totals 27 9-12 71.
EASTERN MENNONITE (77) — Davis 3 0-0 9, Nyagwegwe 3 0-0 8, Swingler 1 2-3 4, Burkholder 3 2-2 8, Alexander 1 0-0 2, Mahlong 3 5-5 12, Simmons 2 2-2 6, Crawley 0 0-0 0, Brown 2 3-4 8, Jones 9 2-6 20. Totals 27 16-22 77.
3-Point Goals — Ferrum 8 (Spraggins 3, Butler 2, Hall 2, Gamble), Eastern Mennonite 7 (Davis 3, Nyagwegwe 2, Mahlong, Brown).
Roanoke 67, Bridgewater 58: Forward Alec Topper had a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds, but Bridgewater closed the regular season with a 67-58 loss at the hands of ODAC foe Roanoke inside Nininger Hall on Saturday.
Freshman point guard Shod Smith impressed with 13 points and six assists for the Eagles (9-15, 5-11 ODAC) while Liam Caswell chipped in with eight points.
Off the bench, Aaron Oates had eight points and 12 rebounds for Bridgewater.
The Eagles will be the No. 9 seed in the ODAC tournament and will face a familiar foe in the first round when they travel to No. 8 Eastern Mennonite tonight at 7 p.m.
Roanoke 33 34 — 67
Bridgewater 33 25 — 58
ROANOKE (67) — Rosenthal 0 1-2 1, Dawson 1 4-6 6, Edosomwan 6 3-4 15, Price 3 0-0 7, Greene 4 2-2 12, Draper 6 6-11 20, Rohan 1 0-0 2, Ellington 1 0-1 2, Morse 0 2-2 2. Totals 22 18-28 67.
BRIDGEWATER (58) — Smith 3 7-9 13, Hatter 1 2-4 5, Crenshaw 0 1-2 1, Ayala 1 0-0 3, Topper 6 2-2 15, Caswell 3 0-2 8, Curtis 1 0-0 3, Dunlap 1 0-0 2, Oates 1 5-6 8. Totals 17 17-25 58.
3-Point Goals — Roanoke 5 (Greene 2, Draper 2, Price), Bridgewater 7 (Caswell 2, Hatter, Ayala, Topper, Curtis, Oates).
Women’s Basketball
Washington and Lee 56, Eastern Mennonite 41: Freshman guard Mya Hamlet had 14 points, but Eastern Mennonite fell 56-41 to ODAC opponent Washington and Lee in the season finale on Saturday at Yoder Arena in Harrisonburg.
Claiborne Poston added nine points for the Royals while Constance Komara, a Harrisonburg alum, saw her college career come to a close with nine points.
EMU (6-18, 2-6 ODAC) did not qualify for the 10-team conference tournament.
Washington and Lee 16 21 12 7 — 56
Eastern Mennonite 9 7 12 13 — 41
WASHINGTON AND LEE (56) — Diehl 3 0-0 6, Pettegrove 1 0-0 2, Addison 2 0-0 5, Groninger 4 1-3 9, Robertson 2 2-2 6, Malik 3 2-2 11, Dorta 1 2-2 5, O’Connor 2 1-2 5, Vandiver 1 0-0 2, Phillips 1 0-0 2, Achter 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 8-11 56.
EASTERN MENNONITE (41) — Poston 4 0-0 9, Clapp 1 0-0 2, Komara 3 0-0 8, Hamlet 6 2-5 14, Wright 0 0-0 0, Crawford 0 0-0 0, Glymph 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Redfearn 2 0-0 4, Price 2 0-1 4, Roberts 0 0-0 0, Moore 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 2-6 41.
3-Point Goals — Washington and Lee 6 (Malik 3, Addison, Dorta, Achter), Eastern Mennonite 3 (Komara 2, Poston).
Hollins 48, Bridgewater 46: Fourth-quarter offensive struggles ultimately doomed Bridgewater in a 48-46 ODAC loss to Hollins on Saturday in Nininger Hall.
Erika Nettles led the Eagles (9-14, 7-10 ODAC) with 11 points, eight rebounds and a pair of steals while Jaden Alsberry, a Strasburg alum, had eight points, 14 boards, two steals of her own and racked up five blocked shot on defense.
Bridgewater will now focus on the postseason, where it will be the No. 7 seed in the ODAC tournament and will host No. 10 Ferrum on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Hollins 11 13 12 12 — 48
Bridgewater 13 14 12 7 — 46
HOLLINS (48) — Henniger 0 0-0 0, Hahn 0 0-0 0, Ke. Surles 4 0-0 12, Mutz 2 2-4 6, Hill 0 0-0 0, Ka. Surles 4 4-6 13, Funderburk 3 0-0 6, Tucker 4 3-7 11. Totals 17 9-17 48.
BRIDGEWATER (46) — Dailey 3 0-2 6, Olmeda 0 0-0 0, Huskey 0 1-2 1, Williams 2 00 5, Gaeth 0 0-0 0, Maynard 1 1-2 3, Nettles 3 4-6 11, Pick 2 2-2 7, Freeman 0 0-0 0, Pierson 1 2-2 4, Alsberry 3 2-4 8, Horton 0 1-4 1. Totals 15 13-24 46.
3-Point Goals — Hollins 5 (Ke. Surles 4, Ka. Surles), Bridgewater 3 (Williams, Nettles, Pick).
Men’s Lacrosse
Bridgewater 12, Capital 10: Chris Martel scored a career-high seven goals as Bridgewater won its second straight to open up the season with a 12-10 non-conference victory over Captial on Saturday at Jopson Athletic Complex.
Connor McLean added two goals for the Eagles (2-0), who outscored the Comets 6-1 in the third period, while Trent Cheyney, Lucas Johnson and Grant Nyland finished with one goal apiece and Robbie Noyes posted six saves on 16 shots.
Men’s Tennis
Youngstown State 5, James Madison 2: Mathieu Josserand and Youssef Sadek had the lone singles victories for James Madison in a 5-2 road loss to Youngstown State on Sunday on the road. It was the first loss of the year for the Dukes.
On Saturday, Josserand, Sadek, Edson Sanchez and Holdden Koons all earned singles victories as JMU earned a hard-fought victory over Northern Illinois.
Women’s Tennis
James Madison 7, Coppin State 0: Natalia Nikolopoulou, Daniela Voloh, Hope Moulin, Michelle Los Arcos, Lynelle Lim and Shannon McCarthy all earned singles victories as James Madison dominated Coppin State 7-0 on Sunday at home.
Early on Sunday, the Dukes (4-5) defeated Morgan State 5-2 with singles victories in five of the six matches. JMU fell 4-1 to in-state opponent VCU on Saturday.
