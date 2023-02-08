James Madison women's basketball senior guard Kiki Jefferson was named as one of 10 semifinalists for the 2023 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award presented by Her Hoop Stats on Wednesday.
Jefferson has helped lead the Dukes to an 18-6 record as the program looks to finish the regular season strong. The Lancaster, Pa. native is averaging 18.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, good for second and third in the league, respectively. The guard is also one of the most efficient shooters in the conference, knocking down 136-of-304 (44.7%) from the field, the fifth-best mark in the league. Additionally, the senior has displayed her passing skills with an assist-to-turnover of 1.41.
The senior has been hard to guard as opponents have sent her to the line for 174 attempts, which is currently the third-most attempts in the NCAA. Additionally, Jefferson has converted on 139 of those tries; the fourth-most makes in the country. She has tallied 485 free throw attempts in her career, second only to Dawn Evans (2007-11) in program history, who accumulated 578 tries. Her 440 points on the year are good for 26th in Division I.
Jefferson recently moved into seventh on JMU's all-time scoring list with 1,656, passing former Duke and Turner Ashby High star Kirby Burkholder, who produced 1,647. She now trails Meredith Alexis (2003-07) in sixth, who accumulated 1,760 points during her time in Harrisonburg.
Last weekend, the guard recorded double-doubles at South Alabama (Feb. 2) and Georgia Southern (Feb. 4). Against the Jaguars, Jefferson scored 22 points and pulled down a career-high 14 points off the bench. Versus the Eagles, she produced a stat line of 17 points and 10 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the season.
In other college sports:
Men's Basketball
Mary Baldwin 83, Southern Virginia 55: Quentin Hart tallied 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including a pair of 3s, as Mary Baldwin won its third straight with a home victory over USA South foe Southern Virginia on Tuesday.
The Squirrels started going back and forth with the Knights until the offense took over with some strong 3-point shooting to balloon the lead to a 17-point margin going into the half, never looking back.
MBU kept up the pressure on defense from the break and had a lead as large as 31 en route to the rout.
The Squirrels had a solid defensive effort in the win as they reduced the Knights' shooting to just 33.9% (20-of-59) from the field and 26.9% (7-of-26) from deep.
The Squirrels had four players in double-digits as sophomore guard Quentin Hart tallied 16 points, going 5-of-10 from the field and 2-of-5 from three-point range. Freshman guard Zach Sloan had a season-high 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 from downtown, to go along with a team-high five assists.
Sophomore guard Brett Asbury had 11 points with a team-high seven rebounds, while sophomore forward Vernon Fraley tallied 11 points, shooting 4-of-10 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range for Mary Baldwin.
The Squirrels (12-9, 7-3 USA South) will return to action Friday when they host William Peace at 6 p.m.
Southern Virginia 21 34 — 55
Mary Baldwin 38 45 — 83
SOUTHERN VIRGINIA (55) — Baker 5 2-4 13, Robertson 1 0-0 2, Kenedy 1 1-2 3, Pierce 0 0-0 0, Berge 0 0-0 0, Tapia 3 0-0 8, Jex 2 1-1 7, Connolly 1 1-2 3, Weiland 1 0-0 2, Carlson 0 0-0 0, Ibsen 3 0-0 9, Clifton 0 0-0 0, Wilson 0 0-0 0, Kartchner 4 0-3 8. Totals 21 5-12 55.
MARY BALDWIN (83) — Ignacio 2 0-0 5, Asbury 5 1-1 11, Ogle 1 4-5 6, Barbour 1 2-2 5, Hart 5 4-4 16, Lewis 0 0-0 0, Sloan 6 0-2 15, Malott 0 0-0 0, Harrist 1 0-0 2, Fraley 4 0-0 11, Brun 1 0-0 2, Stoudamire 4 0-2 9, Purvis 0 1-1 1, Opuku 0 0-2 0, Lemus 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 12-20 83.
3-Point Goals — Southern Virginia 8 (Ibsen 3, Tapia 2, Jex 2, Baker), Mary Baldwin 11 (Sloan 3, Fraley 3, Hart 2, Ignacio, Barbour, Stoudamire).
Koons Named Men's POW
James Madison men's tennis senior standout Holden Koons was voted Sun Belt Conference Men's Tennis Player of the Week by the league's head coaches.
In last week's double sweep against Navy (W, 7-0) and Mount St. Mary's (W, 7-0), Koons went a combined 4-0 at both No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles. He opened the home weekend by teaming with redshirt sophomore Youssef Sadek for a 6-2 win in doubles against Navy's Aniketh Ayinala and Nathan Nguyen. He later conceded just one game in singles, cruising past J.J. Etterbeek.
Against Mount St. Mary's, Koons and Sadek took down Christos Dagklis and Pablo Martinez Zuccardi, 6-3. In singles action, he rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 triumph against Martinez Zuccardi, as his win was JMU's clinching point.
JMU is back in action on Saturday when it travels to Fairfax to face George Mason in a 6:45 p.m. start.
JMU's Afanasyeva Honored
James Madison redshirt senior Daria Afanasyeva was named Sun Belt Conference Women's Tennis Player of the Week in a vote by the league's head coaches.
Afanasyeva is fresh off a combined 3-1 week in JMU's split at Ball State and Louisville. She went 1-1 at the No. 2 singles spot and 2-0 at No. 3 doubles.
In JMU's 4-3 victory last Friday at Ball State, Afanasyeva and freshman Reka Matko won 6-2 against Emma Peeler and Maria Polishchuk. She later dropped a singles match.
In Sunday's 4-3 setback at Louisville, Afanasyeva was the lone Duke to go 2-0, claiming a 6-4 doubles victory with Matko versus Sasha Gorchanyuk and Maria Campos. She capped off the weekend trip with a 6-4, 6-4 triumph.
JMU is off this week and returns to action on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Xavier in a 1 p.m. start.
Eagles Picked Sixth In ODAC
Bridgewater baseball was selected fifth in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Preseason Poll, the conference announced on Wednesday afternoon.
The Eagles made the ODAC final weekend last season after upsetting No. 4 Washington and Lee in the opening round. BC head coach Ben Spotts, a Bridgewater alum, saw his club finish with a 26-17 overall record in 2022, which was the most victories for the program since 2016.
Defending conference champions Shenandoah took home the top spot in the poll after receiving nine first-place votes. Lynchburg came in at No. 2 after receiving the other three first-place nods. Randolph-Macon (99 points) grabbed third, and Roanoke (90) sat fourth, while the Eagles were close behind in fifth with 87 points.
The Generals (69) were slated sixth, and Hampden-Sydney (63) grabbed the seventh position. Eastern Mennonite and Ferrum rounded out the top 10 with a tie at 33 points, respectively.
Bridgewater opens the season on Saturday as it travels to N.C. Wesleyan for a pair of dates with the Battling Bishops over the weekend. The Royals, meanwhile, will open their season Saturday at Maryville for a couple of games.
BC Track & Field Remains Ranked
The Bridgewater men's and women's track & field teams continue to be represented in the latest regional rankings by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this week.
The men remained third among the polls, continuing quality production following the Camel City Invite. Emory continues to lead the region in first holding its position from the previous week, while Lynchburg does the same at the number two spot. Washington and Lee and Berry traded places from the last poll as they rounded out the top five. Shenandoah, Catholic, Virginia Wesleyan, Christopher Newport, and Roanoke round out the top 10.
The Eagles continued their dominance in the weight throw as Michael Smith set a new Bridgewater record with a throw of 18.41m, gaining second best in the South Region. This comes only a week after Bridgewater's own, Peter Fulton, set the previous school record with a throw of 18.10m. The weight throw squad ranks fifth in the nation.
On the women's side, the Eagles move up two spots to 13th in the South. Emory continues to hold the top spot in the region, with Lynchburg, Washington & Lee, Christopher Newport, and Roanoke rounding out the top five.
The women's team holds six top-15 marks with additions in the 5000 from Mackenzie Young, who ran for a time of 18:34.50, and Emily Smeds, who clocked in at 18:42.02.
The men's and women's teams are back in action this Saturday at the Joe LaRocco Invitational in Salem.
