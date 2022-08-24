James Madison released a bevy of future football dates on Wednesday, securing the Dukes’ non-conference schedule for the next two seasons while also announcing several more games as far out as the 2034 season.
JMU, a new member of the Football Bowl Subdivision and the Sun Belt Conference, will play Bucknell and UConn at home in 2023 with road games to Virginia and Miami (Ohio). The following season, the Dukes will play host to Gardner Webb and Ball State at Bridgeforth Stadium with non-conference road games at Charlotte and North Carolina.
Miami (Ohio), Charlotte, Liberty and UConn mark the first FBS opponents to agree to home-and-home games with the Dukes. JMU will visit UConn in 2026, play host to Charlotte in 2029, travel to Liberty in 2033 and welcome the Flames in a return game the next season.
Additionally, JMU has multiple trips to Power 5 conference schools coming up. After taking on Virginia next season and UNC in 2024, the Dukes head to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech in 2025, then visit Maryland in 2027. JMU has another game at North Carolina set for 2028.
"It's been a heavy lift to cancel some of our previous games and fill as many future games on our schedule as possible," JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said in a press release. "My thanks to associate AD Kevin White for his on-going work in this area. It's great to fill our non-conference slates for 2023 and 2024 with series against quality peer competition. Adding Maryland is an attractive Power 5 opponent of regional interest, particularly with so many student-athletes and alumni from the DMV region."
In other college sports:
Munson Earns SBC Honors
James Madison women's soccer defender Brittany Munson was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Munson played a major part in the Dukes posting back-to-back shutouts in a scoreless draw with Virginia Commonwealth and a 4-0 non-conference victory at Morehead State to open up the season. It was the first time since 2007 that James Madison opened a season with back-to-back shutouts.
BC Football Picked Sixth In ODAC
Bridgewater College football, entering its second year under head coach Scott Lemn, has been picked to finish sixth in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Randolph-Macon, which is ranked No. 21 in the D3football.com preseason rankings, collected six first-place votes and sits atop the preseason poll.
The Eagles are coming off a 4-6 campaign a year ago and will open the season on Sept. 3 when they hit the road for a non-conference contest at 1 p.m.
