Eastern Mennonite men's basketball fell to Virginia Wesleyan 80-67 on the road Wednesday in Virginia Beach.
It's the second straight loss to the Marlins, as they beat the Royals on Monday in Harrisonburg as well.
The Royals hung close with the Marlins in the first half, trailing by just two at the break, but a fast start in the second half by VWU helped the Marlins open up a lead.
VWU led by as many as 17 before EMU closed the gap to nine, but the Marlins were able to pull away, ending the Royals' comeback attempt.
Tim Jones led the Royals with 18 points and four assists, while Mark Burkholder added 17 points and nine rebounds. Kobi Alexander logged eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds off the bench for EMU.
Tim Fisher led the Marlins with 19 points and 14 rebounds.
Eagles Drop Third In A Row
Bridgewater women's basketball lost it's third straight game, falling to Washington and Lee 81-39 Wednesday night in Lexington.
Julia Williams paced the Eagles with 11 points, while Erika Nettles chipped in with six points.
The Eagles fell behind early and couldn't catch up to the Generals after Washington and Lee took a 19-9 lead in the first quarter.
Bridgewater found success in the second quarter, scoring 13 points, but couldn't produce much offense in the final frame. The Generals outscored the Eagles 24-7 in the fourth to secure the victory.
Hanna Malik led the Generals with 19 points.
JMU Announces Athletics Hall Of Fame Class
James Madison announced the Class of 2022 inductees to its Athletics Hall of Fame Wednesday afternoon.
The class is made up of six former student-athletes and three former coaches, including former JMU women’s basketball head coach and Waynesboro native Kenny Brooks.
Joining Brooks in the Dukes’ 34th class include: swim standout Samantha Smith (1997-2001, coached from 2004-2013), women’s basketball star Dawn Evans (2007-2011), quarterback Rodney Landers (2005-2008), women’s soccer head coach Dave Lombardo (1990-2017), baseball standout Jake Lowery (2009-2011), track runner Anthony Wallace (2000-2003) and golfer Jay Woodson (2000-2004).
The new crop of hall of fame inductees will be honored at the induction ceremony on Sept. 9 in the JMU Festival and Conference Center. Ticket sales will be announced in the spring.
Women’s Tennis Duo Earns Weekly Honor
JMU women’s tennis redshirt juniors Daria Afanasyeva and Kylie Moulin were named Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week Wednesday.
The pair were undefeated in both of their matches last weekend as the No. 2 doubles team against Penn State and Cornell. In the two matches, the duo only dropped two games, winning in convincing fashion.
It’s the fourth time Afanasyeva has earned CAA Doubles Team of the Week honors and the first for Moulin.
