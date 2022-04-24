James Madison had another strong outing at the plate and completed a series sweep of longtime rival William & Mary with a 10-3 win in Colonial Athletic Association baseball action at Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday in Harrisonburg.
The Dukes (23-17, 9-6) have now won four in a row and swept the Tribe for the first time since 2018. It was also the first sweep for JMU in conference play since 2019.
Trebon Dabney had a solo homer for the Dukes to get things started while Carson Bell finished 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, Fenwick Trimble and Kyle Novak each finished with two hits and Jason Schiavone was 1-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
On the mound for JMU, Ryan Murphy earned the win after tossing five strong innings, giving up three runs on six hits and zero walks while striking out five.
Anthony Piccolino tossed three relief innings, giving up zero runs on four hits.
On Saturday, Liam McDonnell tossed six innings, giving up one run on five hits and a trio of walks with five strikeouts as the Dukes earned a 4-1 victory.
Hunter Entsminger tossed two one-hitting inning in relief, striking out three.
Also in that win for JMU, Travis Reifsnifer was 3-for-4 with a pair of homers and three RBIs while Trimble finished 2-for-4 with a solo home run of his own.
Also chipping in was Dabney with two hits and a run scored in the win.
William & Mary 010 200 000 — 3 11 2
James Madison 404 200 00x — 10 9 1
Tsakounis, Mayer, Fischer, Casey, Weidinger and Goranson, Winters. Murphy, Piccolino, Culkin and Schiavone. W — Murphy (2-2). L — Tsakounis (4-3). HR — JMU: Dabney, first inning, none on. Bell, first inning, two on.
In other college sports over the weekend:
Baseball
Randolph-Macon 16, Eastern Mennonite 8: Jaylon Lee and Brett Lindsay finished with two hits apiece, but Eastern Mennonite fell to Randolph-Macon 16-8 to earn an Old Dominion Athletic Conference doubleheader split Saturday.
Alex Gulisano and Natty Solomon each had a single and two RBIs for the Royals.
Earlier in the day it was EMU (10-20, 6-11 ODAC) earning a 17-8 victory.
In that win, Ray Tricarico was 4-for-5 with an RBI while Ethan Spraker was 3-for-6 with a homer and six RBIs and Logan Mason had fours hits and a trio of RBIs.
Jordan Jones had two hits and two RBIs for the Royals while Lee had two hits and two RBIs and Solomon had two hits and an RBI of his own in the victory.
Roberth Guenther also had a big day with three hits and four RBIs for EMU.
Eastern Mennonite 201 000 140 — 8 13 1
Randolph-Macon 407 221 00x — 16 17 0
Riles, Jennings, Bagent, Smith, Riddick, Hupart, Abad and Tricarico, Harding. Snelsire, Stopper, Coutts, Smith and Smith, Williams. W — Snelsire (5-2). L — Riles (1-2). HR — RMC: Cole, third inning, one on. Smith, fourth inning, one on.
Bridgewater 7, Guilford 5: Kevin Navedo and Collin Reid had two hits and a pair of RBIs apiece as Bridgewater took down ODAC opponent Guilford on Saturday.
Jonathan Sexton added a double and an RBI for the Eagles (23-13, 10-7 ODAC).
Earlier on Saturday, Bridgewater pounded out 14 hits in a 17-0 rout of the Quakers.
In that win, Reid finished with a team-high three hits and four RBIs while Tharp, Jarrett Biesecker and Camden Herron (Fort Defiance) has two hits apiece.
Guilford 001 100 210 — 5 12 3
Bridgewater 002 101 30x — 7 10 3
Dodson, Wade, Clark and Smith. Garber, Swart, Tharp and Sexton. W — Tharp (2-0). L — Wade (2-4).
Softball
James Madison 11, Drexel 4: James Madison had 18 hits and four homers in completing a CAA sweep of Drexel on Sunday in Philadelphia, Pa.
Hallie Hall was 4-for-5 with two homers and five RBIs for the Dukes while Lauren Bernett was a perfect 4-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs to add to the attack.
Lexi Rogers had three hits for JMU (21-21, 10-5 CAA) and Jasmine Hall had a solo homer while Reed Butler and Abbie Campbell each finished with a pair of hits.
In the circle for the Dukes, Alexis Bermudez earned her eighth win with a five-inning performance that included three runs on four hits with four strikeouts.
On Saturday, Bermudez tossed a complete game and allowed just one run on five hits and two walks while striking out three in a 4-1 victory over the Dragons.
In that win, Emily Phillips was 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs for the Dukes.
James Madison 320 212 1 — 11 18 1
Drexel 000 031 0 — 4 4 2
Bermudez, Humphrey and Bernett. Daly, Conroy, Schable and Garcia. W — Bermudez (8-6). L — Daly (9-7). HR — JMU: H. Hall, second inning, one on. H. Hall, fourth inning, one on. Bernett, sixth inning, one on. J. Hall, seventh inning, none on. DU: Clinton, fifth inning, two on.
Roanoke 2, Eastern Mennonite 0: Eastern Mennonite mustered up two hits in a shutout loss to ODAC opponent Roanoke on Saturday in Harrisonburg.
Sierra Allen (Broadway) and Bri Allen (Fort Defiance) had the only hits for the Royals (19-14-1, 5-13) in the loss while Emily Campbell, another Broadway alum, tossed a complete game, giving up two runs on four hits with four strikeouts.
Earlier in the day, the Royals suffered a 6-5 loss to the Maroons in a tight one.
In that setback, Lantz set the single-season home run record for EMU with her 10th long ball of the season while Grace Fravel (Broadway) had a two-run double.
Despite the doubleheader sweep, the Royals will still move on to the ODAC tournament, where they’ll be the No. 8 seed and play Friday at the Moyer Complex in Salem. The conference is expected to announce finalized matchups today.
Roanoke 000 200 0 — 2 4 2
Eastern Mennonite 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Hester and Patterson. Campbell and Boone. W — Hester. L — Campbell. HR — RC: Houle, fourth inning, one on.
Bridgewater 9, Hood 7: Broadway alum Sarah Wimer went 3-for-4 with two RBIs as Bridgewater completed a doubleheader sweep of Hood on Sunday at home.
Avery Pinder and Brooklynn Fridley (Page County) added two hits apiece for the Eagles (23-17, 11-7 ODAC) while Torie Shifflett (Turner Ashby) had a pair of RBIs.
Earlier in the day, Jazmyne Smith had a two-run homer and Shifflett finished with three hits and an RBI as Bridgewater earned a 6-2 win to open the doubleheader.
Morgan Lucas (Page County) and Pinder also had two hits apiece for the Eagles.
In the circle, Samantha Martin gave up just one hits and zero walks while striking out four over the first four inning before Kearson Bruce came in to earn the win.
On Saturday, things weren’t as sharp for Bridgewater as it dropped a pair of losses — 6-2 and 4-0 — to Virginia Wesleyan in the conference finale for both teams.
BC will be the No. 4 seed in the ODAC tournament and face Roanoke on Friday.
Hood 011 140 0 — 7 9 0
Bridgewater 210 051 x — 9 13 5
Benden, Long, Gottlieb and Blasko. Nelson, Swift, Painter, Killion and Wimer. W — Benden (4-6). L — Killion (7-8).
Women’s Lacrosse
James Madison 14, Delaware 11: No. 11 James Madison used five fourth-quarter goals to take down CAA opponent Delaware on Saturday at Sentara Park.
Isabella Peterson led the Dukes (12-4, 5-0 CAA) with four second-half goals while Molly Dougherty had 11 saves four her fourth double-digit save performance.
Taylor Marchetti added two goals for JMU while Ava Frantz finished with two.
