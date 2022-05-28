James Madison track and field junior Shelby Staib and sophomore Miranda Stanhope concluded their seasons at the NCAA East Preliminary Round at Indiana University on Thursday.
Staib competed in the javelin, recording a mark of 154-08.00 to place 23rd overall on the day.
As for Stanhope, she was 39th in the 10,000-meter run with a time of 37:04.54.
“We are so proud of what Miranda and Shelby accomplished,” JMU coach Ron McCown said. “The experience they gained this week is going to benefit them both immensely moving forward.”
In other college sports:
Coleman Places 12th In 200-Meter DashBridgewater standout sophomore Adalia Coleman placed 12th overall in the women’s 200-meter dash with a time of 24.57 at the NCAA Division III outdoor track and field championships Thursday.
On Friday, Coleman posted a time of 11.98 in the preliminary round of the 100-meter dash. That time was good enough to qualify the Eagles standout for today’s final round for a national title.
Eastern Mennonite’s Alijah Johnson’s time of 21.13 earned him a spot in the finals of the men’s 200.
EMU senior Isaac Alderfer, a Broadway alum, closed his career with a 16th-place effort in the 1500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.