James Madison announced its non-conference men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season, highlighted by road trips to NCAA runner-up North Carolina and 2019 national champion Virginia.
The Dukes will also play five home games before opening up their first season in the Sun Belt Conference at Georgia State on December 29. JMU opens the season Nov. 7 at home against Division III Valley Forge, part of a doubleheader with the Dukes’ women’s team at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Hampton (Nov. 9), Eastern Kentucky (Dec. 2), Gallaudet (Dec. 10) and Long Island (Dec. 18) will visit Harrisonburg. Long Island’s first year head coach Rod Strickland is the father of JMU guard Terell Strickland.
JMU plays at North Carolina on Nov. 20 and makes a trip to Charlottesville to take on Virginia on Dec. 6, a rematch of the Dukes victory against the Cavaliers last season in Harrisonburg. The Dukes also have road games at Buffalo (Nov. 12) and at Howard (Nov. 15), as well a trip to Coppin State on Dec. 21.
The Dukes will also take part in the Savannah Invitational, playing three games Nov. 25-27.
In other college sports:
Women’s Volleyball
James Madison 3, Albany 1: Miette Veldman had 16 kills, six digs and a pair of blocks as James Madison opened its season with a 25-15, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17 non-conference win over Albany inside Godwin Hall on Friday.
Bre Reid added 15 kills, four digs and a pair of blocks for the Dukes (1-0) while Sophie Davis had seven kills and a team-high five blocks and Madilyn O’Toole had 11 digs of her own. Caroline Dozier dished out a team-high 47 assists in the season-opening win.
Men’s Soccer
James Madison 3, Binghamton 1: After falling in a hole early, James Madison rallied off three straight goals to earn a non-conference win over Binghamton in its debut as part of the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational in Harrisonburg on Thursday.
Cameron Arnold, Josiah Balton and Tyler Clegg all had a goal apiece for the Dukes (1-0).
In goal, Sebastian Conlon earned his first career win for JMU with five saves.
Field Hockey
James Madison 3, Richmond 1: Diede Remijnse scored twice off assists from Kara McClure and James Madison opened its season with an impressive non-conference victory over longtime in-state rival Richmond in Harrisonburg on Friday.
Mikenna Allen scored the other goal for the Dukes (1-0) off an assist from Tori Carawan while Brandelynn Heinbaugh had four saves in the second half in goal.
Longtime EMU Coach Resigns
Eastern Mennonite women’s soccer coach Ted Erickson will resign at the end of the season, first-year Royals athletic director Carrie Bert announced on Thursdya.
"Ted has been a passionate ambassador for EMU athletics in his role as head women's soccer coach and recently, director of the fitness center," Bert said. "Ted cares deeply about his work, the student-athletes, and speaks openly about how meaningful it has been for him to work at the tniversity that provided him a transformative, quality collegiate experience. He has provided consistency to the program and has been a steady presence in the athletics office for many years. Ted brings a thoughtfulness to his work, always asking important questions and reminding us to consider the many variables when making decisions. EMU women's soccer and our department are better because of his dedication to the school and program."
Erickson, a former four-year starter and All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference player for the Royals, is entering his ninth season and has compiled a 44-76-7 record.
Prior to coaching EMU, he was an assistant for both the men’s and women’s teams at the school, as well as the Bridgewater men. He also was the head coach at Harrisonburg High, guiding the Blue Streaks to a Region III title and four district championships.
"I have deeply enjoyed my time at EMU and working with the women's soccer team," Erickson said. "I have had the honor of recruiting, coaching, mentoring, and educating several amazing student-athletes during my time here at EMU. My goal was to give back to the EMU community that made such a large impact on my life here as a student. Our goal was to increase the roster size, create a culture of academic excellence first and athletic growth second. While I have enjoyed every moment, I have been given the opportunity to return back to public school teaching here in Harrisonburg City which will also allow me more time to spend with family and my two children who are quickly getting older and more involved in school activities. I can not begin to express my gratitude to EMU, the athletic department, and numerous faculty & staff who have supported me and my student athletes. I'm excited for my new adventure but also extremely excited to see the next chapter of the EMU Women's Soccer Program."
Quarles Named JMU Track & Field Director
Delethea Quales, a Virginia native and 32-year veteran of collegiate track and field, was named James Madison’s director of track and field and cross country on Friday.
"I'm thrilled to welcome a coach of Delethea's pedigree to JMU to lead our track and field and cross country programs," Dukes athletic director Jeff Bourne said in a statement released by the athletic department. "She has been intimately involved with one of the top NCAA programs in the country while also serving various national and international roles within the sport of track and field. She brings a winning mentality and a wealth of knowledge, but more importantly, she cares deeply about her student-athletes and their holistic success and well-being, both in college and beyond."
Quarles spent the past 25 years at South Carolina, including the last 18 as the assistant head coach. In 2002, Quarles helped guide the Gamecocks to an NCAA title.
"I am extremely thankful and honored that [AD] Jeff Bourne and [associate AD] Kevin White have chosen me to become a member of the JMU Family and entrusting me to lead this program as the director of track and field and cross Country," Quarles said. "I am excited and humbled by this opportunity to continue to pour into the lives of student-athletes in the sport that I love and cherish so much."
