There were 10 James Madison football players named to the 2021 HERO Sports FCS All-America teams on Tuesday, with Mike Greene, Ethan Ratke and Kyle Davis earning first-team honors.
Greene, a defensive tackle and the 2020 Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year, has 50 total tackles this season, including 11 for a loss, and also has a pair of pass breakups.
The NCAA’s all-time leader in field goals and scoring by a kicker, Ratke, is 29-of-32 on field-goal attempts this season and is 61-of-62 on extra points. He has the JMU and CAA single-season field-goals record and tied the FCS mark. He is a two-time CAA Special Teams Player of the Year.
As for Davis, he is the Dukes’ long snapper and didn’t have a single bad snap all season, which played a major role in Ratke's historic success.
The seven JMU players that earned second-team honors on Tuesday were offensive linemen Nick Kidwell and Liam Fornadel, running back Solomon Vanhorse, cornerback Greg Ross, quarterback Cole Johnson, linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey and wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr.
Wells Jr., who has 78 receptions for 1,197 yards and 14 touchdowns, was also named to the Freshman All-America team. He ranks second nationally in receiving touchdowns this year.
The Dukes will travel to take on No. 2 North Dakota State on Friday in the FCS semifinals at 9:15 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN2 and the winner advances to the national title game.
In other college sports Tuesday:
JMU’s Zwager Earns All-American Honors
James Madison junior standout Eveline Zwager was named a National Field Hockey Coaches Association’s third-team All-American, the association announced on Tuesday.
It is the first year Zwager has earned All-American honors and she is the first Dukes player to be named an All-American since Hannah Hall earned the honor in 2016.
Zwager led the Colonial Athletic Association with 16 goals this season and was named the CAA Player of the Year.
White Named Rookie Of The Month
For the month of November, James Madison freshman diver Abi White was named the Colonial Athletic Association Diver of the Month on Tuesday.
White competed for the Dukes swimming and diving team at the Conference Pod Meet to begin the month and secured her best score of the season with a 266 to take fifth. At the NC State Invitational, she scored a 265 in the prelims and finished with a 239.95 in the finals to place eighth overall.
