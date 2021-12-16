Fresh off a run to the 2021 Women’s College World Series, the James Madison softball team released its 2022 schedule on Thursday — a 50-game slate that includes 21 home games.
The Dukes’ schedule includes four teams that were ranked at the end of last season in No. 9 Florida, No. 11 Arkansas, No. 20 Duke and No. 25 Liberty. JMU played the Flames last year in the NCAA Knoxville Regional, defeating them twice to move on to the Super Regional.
Feb. 19 and 20 and will mark the start of the season for the Dukes at the Charlotte Invitational before they head to Orlando, Fla. a week later for the UCF Knights Classic.
JMU will then take on Liberty, George Washington and Notre Dame at the Liberty Classic in Lynchburg before hosting Norfolk State and traveling to take on Radford.
The JMU Classic, which will feature Maryland, Arkansas and Lehigh, is March 10-13 at Veterans Memorial Park. The Dukes will play in four games that weekend with two against the Terrapins.
The Dukes will finish tournament play against Memphis and Northwestern State, who they’ll face for the first time in program history, and then will play a home-and-home series against Virginia.
JMU begins Colonial Athletic Association play on March 26 against Towson and will also welcome Hofstra and Delware to Harrisonburg throughout conference play. The Dukes will travel to UNC Wilmington, College of Charleston, Elon and Drexel this season.
"We are excited to be back to a full schedule and for the competition we will face throughout the entire season," Dukes coach Loren LaPorte stated. "The first month we will have a lot of games on the road, but our team is ready for the grind."
In other college sports:
BC Softball Announces Schedule
The Bridgewater College softball team announced its 2022 schedule on Thursday.
The Eagles will play a total of 20 dates, featuring exclusively doubleheader competition.
BC starts the season with a trip to California to face Redlands, Occidental, Ponoma-Pitzer and La Verne. The Eagles will also face familiar foes Mary Washington, Averett, Mary Baldwin, Greensboro, Pfeiffer, Marymount and Christopher Newport in non-conference play this season.
BC will open Old Dominion Athletic Conference play at home on March 26 against Randolph.
Last season, Bridgewater went 11-15 and fell to Roanoke in the first round of the ODAC tournament.
