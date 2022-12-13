The James Madison softball team announced its 52-game schedule for 2023 on Monday.
"We are very excited to step on the field and compete this spring," Dukes head coach Loren LaPorte said in a statement released by the school. "We are looking forward to the competitive non-conference tournaments as well as the transition into the Sun Belt [Conference]. The team has had a great fall and are ready to get going after winter break.”
JMU will takes on three teams that finished in the top 50 of the RPI last year when it faces Duke and Texas State on the road and host Louisiana at Veterans Memorial Park.
The LD&B Insurance JMU Classic will be held March 10-12 against Farleigh Dickinson, St. Joseph’s, Coppin State and Radford while the Dukes will also travel to the Charleston Invitational and Elon Invitational to open the year and face George Mason and Radford.
Other tournaments on the JMU schedule include the NC State Wolfpack Classic and the Carolina Classic, and the team will host four teams during Sun Belt Conference play.
The SBC championship will be held from May 10-13 in Lafayette, La.
In other college sports:
Johnson Earn Top ODAC Honors
Eastern Mennonite senior Alijah Johnson is the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week, the conference announced in a release Tuesday.
The senior from Upper Marlboro, Md., won the 300-meter dash (35.09), finished fifth in the 200-meter dash (22.56) and posted an extremely impressive time in the 60-meter dash (7.08) as well at the Bast-Cregger Invitational over the weekend to earn the honor.
BC-Lynchburg Moved To Wednesday
The Bridgewater College-Lynchburg women’s basketball game, originally scheduled for Thursday, has been moved to Wednesday at 5 p.m. due to forecasted winter weather.
The Eagles, who are 6-1 with their lone loss coming to Christopher Newport, and Hornets will face off inside Nininger Hall in a big-time Old Dominion Athletic Conference contest.
Zwager Named NFHCA All-American
James Madison field hockey senior Eveline Zwager has been named a National Field Hockey Coaches Association's third-team All-American, the association announced Tuesday.
Zwager became the sixth player in Dukes history to earn All-America status twice (2021).
Zwager led JMU in points (27), game-winning goals (5), and tied for the most goals (10) with classmate Diede Remijnse. She ranks 16th in program history with 89 points.
