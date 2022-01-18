Fresh off a top-four finish at the 2021 Women’s College World Series, the James Madison softball team was officially ranked No. 25 in the country in the D1Softball Preseason poll on Tuesday.
The Dukes, who graduated seven seniors from last year’s record-setting team, rank just behind No. 24 Liberty. JMU will face the Flames in the Liberty Classic on March 4 in Lynchburg.
Other ranked opponents on the Dukes’ schedule include No. 5 Florida (Feb. 27) and No. 8 Arkansas (March 12). JMU will open the 2022 season on Feb. 19 against UConn at the Charlottes Invitational.
In other college sports Tuesday:
14 Dukes Earn All-State Honors
James Madison kicker Ethan Ratke was voted the Virginia Sports Information Directors University Division Special Teams Player of the Year on Tuesday while wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., who recently transferred to South Carolina, was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Dukes coach Curt Cignetti was named the state’s Coach of the Year for the second time in three seasons.
Joining Ratke and Wells on the all-state first team were defensive linemen Bryce Carter and Mike Greene, offensive linemen Liam Fornadel and Nick Kidwell, cornerback Greg Ross and receiver Kris Thornton. Second-team honors went to linebackers Kelvin Azanama and Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, safety Chris Chukwuneke, quarterback Cole Johnson, running back Latrele Palmer and defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu. The Dukes led all teams with 14 total all-state selections this season.
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong was named the Offensive Player of the Year while William & Mary’s Nate Lynn was the Defensive Player of the Year. The Cavaliers had 13 all-state honorees.
Pryne, Lehman Sweep CAA Awards
James Madison sophomores Jessi Pryne and Lexi Lehman were named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Swimmer and Diver of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday.
Pryne posted three first-place finishes as a swimmer and Lehman took home a pair of top-three finishes in the diving competitions to lead the Dukes to a 118-110 victory over Towson last week.
JMU Duo Earn Preseason Recognition
Molly Dougherty and Rachel Matey, a pair of standouts, for the James Madison women’s lacrosse team, were given preseason All-American recognition by Inside Lacrosse on Tuesday.
Dougherty was named a third-team All-American while Matey earned honorable mention.
The Dukes will open the season Feb. 12 at Sentara Park against North Carolina.
