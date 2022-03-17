James Madison baseball will retire former head coach Brad Babcock’s jersey number during the weekend series against Elon on April 1-3, the program announced Thursday afternoon.
Babcock, the program’s winningest coach, passed away in June 2020 at the age of 81. The team wore decals on the back of their batting helmets during the 2021 season.
The 1998 JMU Athletics Hall of Fame inductee is the program’s winningest coach, while spending the most time at the helm in team history. Babcock only had one losing season — his second in Harrisonburg — while eclipsing 30 wins in 12 of his 19 seasons.
There will be a pregame recognition before the April 2 game, which will include Babcock’s family members and former JMU players who played under him during his almost two decades as the head coach.
JMU will also begin the Brad Babcock Legacy Endowment, which will provide additional support for the baseball program, according to the announcement.
In other college sports:
Men's Tennis
College of Charleston 4, JMU 3: The Dukes (10-3) took the doubles point, but the Cougars were able to rally to take four singles matches to win the contest.
JMU standout Holden Koons won both of his matches, including his No. 1 singles contest 6-0, 6-2.
Youssef Sadek was the other JMU player to win his match, beating Matias Gaedechens in three sets on court three.
Women’s Tennis
JMU 4, Coastal Carolina 0: The Dukes (7-7) played their first dual match in almost two weeks and cruised to a victory on the road in non-conference tennis action.
The Dukes lost the first doubles match, but were able to secure the point as Natalia Nikolopoulou and Hope Moulin put JMU on the board with a 6-3 win, while Amanda Nord and Kylie Moulin closed the door on the Chanticleers, winning 7-6(5).
Nord continued playing well in singles play, winning her seventh match of the season, 6-3, 6-2 on court five. Daria Afanasyeva won 6-4, 6-2 on court three and Nikolopoulou clinched the win for JMU on court one 6-3, 6-1.
JMU will be back in action against No. 23 Furman on Saturday in a neutral-site match played in Charlotte, N.C.
