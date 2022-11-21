In its first season in the Sun Belt Conference, James Madison volleyball captured the conference title with a 25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21 win over Texas State in the championship on Sunday in Foley, Ala., clinching an automatic NCAA Tournament bid in the process.
The Dukes (24-4) now have the most wins in a single season under head coach Lauren Steinbrecher and the most since the 1999 Colonial Athletic Association champion JMU squad that went 26-7.
Sophie Davis was named the SBC tournament’s Most Valuable Player, recording 15 kills and five blocks in the win while Caroline Dozier earned all-tournament honors with 45 assists.
Miëtte Veldman added her 10th double-double of the season with 18 kills and 16 digs while Bre Reid finished with 16 kills and two blocks and Annie Smith had five kills and two blocks.
Rockbridge County alum Jaydyn Clemmer, meanwhile, led the way with 16 digs for JMU while Julia McNeley also impressed with 11 digs and Madilyn O’Toole added three aces.
The Dukes will find out their placement in the NCAA Tournament on Nov. 27.
In other college sports:
Women’s Basketball
Eastern Mennonite 68, Penn State-Harrisburg 66: Eastern Mennonite held off a late rally from Penn State-Harrisburg for a non-conference road victory on Sunday.
Mya Hamlet led the Royals (3-2) with 19 points and a pair of steals while Bri Redfearn finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and a pair of steals herself in the victory.
Also chipping in for EMU, Trinity Price totaled nine points, six boards and a pair of assists while Jordyn Wright-Goode scored eight off the bench and Lauryn Moore added six.
Eastern Mennonite 24 13 13 18 — 68
Penn State-Harrisburg 17 11 14 24 — 66
EASTERN MENNONITE (68) — Washington 3 2-2 8, Carey 1 0-0 2, Hamlet 4 9-13 19, Redfearn 6 1-4 14, Price 3 3-7 9, Lucas 1 0-0 2, Moore 3 0-0 6, Wright-Goode 2 4-4 8. Totals 23 19-30 68.
PENN STATE-HARRISBURG (66) — Correa 7 4-5 18, Claggett 0 0-0 0, Galbreath 3 6-8 13, Montana 2 0-0 6, Butler 2 5-7 10, Kubalak 0 0-0 0, Oehmig 1 0-0 2, Wright 3 1-3 7, Richardson 2 0-0 4, Walton 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 16-23 66.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 3 (Hamlet 2, Redfearn), Penn State-Harrisburg 6 (Montana 2, Galbreath, Butler, Carroll, Walton).
Virginia Wesleyan 73, Mary Baldwin 37: Mary Baldwin suffered a lopsided non-conference loss to the host team in its finale at the Virginia Wesleyan Tournament on Sunday.
Mekayla Clarke led the Squirrels (0-5) with 12 points and six rebounds while Imari Knight added 12 boards and three steals and Codie Heilig finished with 10 points and eight boards.
Also chipping in for MBU was Mya’ Coleman with eight points and eight rebounds while Gianna Gilmore was solid with four points, seven rebounds and a pair of assists.
Mary Baldwin 5 9 2 21 — 37
Virginia Wesleyan 12 20 22 19 — 73
MARY BALDWIN (37) — Clarke 5 0-0 12, Coleman 3 2-2 8, Garner 0 0-0 0, Knight 1 1-3 3, Dunson 0 0-0 0, Gilmore 2 0-0 4, Heilig 4 2-5 10. Totals 15 5-10 37.
VIRGINIA WESLEYAN (73) — Williams 5 1-2 11, Ellis 7 4-10 18, Washington 5 0-0 10, Dyke 2 -22 8, Collier 5 0-0 10, Dandrige 1 0-0 2, Norman 5 0-1 11, Carter 2 0-2 4, Winslow 0 1-2 1, Clements 3 0-0 8. Totals 30 8-19 73.
3-Point Goals — Mary Baldwin 2 (Clarke), Virginia Wesleyan 5 (Dyke 2, Clements 2, Norman).
