James Madison men’s soccer redshirt senior defender Tyler Clegg became just the eighth player in program history to be drafted by a Major League Soccer team when he was selected 85th overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft late last week by the Portland Timbers.
Clegg joins Kurt Morsink (2007, Kansas City), Mark Totten (2007, Chicago), Nick Zimmerman (2009, New York), CJ Sapong (2010, Kansas City), Manuel Ferriol (2019, FC Dallas), Tom Judge (2021, Nashville SC) and TJ Bush (2021, Seattle) as drafted Dukes.
"The program couldn't be any more proud of Tyler and his accomplishment of being an MLS draftee," said JMU men’s soccer head coach Paul Zazenski said in a statement from the team. "Tyler has been one of the best center backs in the country for the last few years and we are glad to see the Timbers organization saw that, too. His upside in the professional game is huge considering he is relatively new to the position. We will miss seeing Tyler in a JMU uniform and we wish him the best of luck in his professional endeavors.”
The Woodbridge native finished his five-year career in Harrisonburg with five goals and an assist in 19 matches, helping make a run to the Sun Belt Conference championship match as the No. 7 seed and anchored a defense that posted seven shutouts throughout the year.
Throughout his career, the three-year captain made 54 starts and helped JMU capture three consecutive Colonial Athletic Association championships from 2018-2020. The Dukes were solid with Clegg leading the way, posting shutouts in 37 of the 78 matches he played in.
In other college sports over the weekend:
JMU Duo Earns All-ECAC Honors
James Madison seniors Kris Thornton and Isaac Ukwu were both named to the 2022 Football Bowl Subdivision All-ECAC Team, the Eastern College Athletic Conference announced.
Thornton, a first-team All-Sun Belt receiver, was the first player in Dukes history to hit 1,000 receiving yards in a season twice in his career, finishing with 59 receptions for 1,015 yards and seven touchdowns. He finished with 17.2 yards per catch throughout the season.
For Ukwu, a first-team All-Sun Belt defensive lineman, he turned in 40 tackles, including 10.5 for a loss, and also had 7.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a recovery as a big-time player.
Thornton and Ukwu are also JMU's first All-ECAC honorees at the FBS level.
