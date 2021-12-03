James Madison third-year defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman was named the 2021 American Football Coach Association FCS Assistant Coach of the Year earlier this week.
Defensively, the Dukes have been stout this season, leading the country in turnover margin (+17) while ranking second in total defense (252.6), third-down defense (24.5 percent) and tackles for loss (8.7).
Hetherman participated in the AFCA's 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute in 2020.
The Assistant Coach of the Year award was first presented in 1997 and was created to honor assistant coaches who excel in community service, commitment to the student-athlete, on-field coaching success and AFCA professional organization involvement.
In other college sports:
JMU’s Stanhope Earns All-CAA Honors
James Madison sophomore Miranda Stanhope earned all-conference cross country honors from the Colonial Athletic Association for the second consecutive season earlier this week.
Stanhope’s time of 21:44.4 was good enough for a runner-up finish at the CAA championships.
She also finished 28th overall at the NCAA Southeast Region cross country championships.
Eagles Place 10 On All-ODAC Teams
Bridgewater defensive back Chase Rosenthal, linebacker Brett Tharp and punter Garrett Graves all earned first team honors to highlight a total of 10 selections for the Eagles on the All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference football teams, the league announced earlier this week.
Joining the defensive trio on the All-ODAC listings are offensive lineman Cole Cooksey, kicker Jackson Hendren, defensive lineman Jayden Johnson, wide receiver Chad Jones and linebacker Nazeer Jordan who all claimed spots on the second team. Defensive lineman Da'Sean Davis and defensive back Val West were also selected to the third team as at-large picks.
