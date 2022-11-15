James Madison senior guard Kiki Jefferson was named the Sun Belt Conference women's basketball Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday.
Jefferson, a 6-foot-1 senior from Lancaster, Pa., is averaging 21.7 points and 8.3 points per game in just 24 minutes per contest through three games this year.
The guard has been hot from the field, making 23-of-59 shots from the field, 15-of-19 from the charity stripe and connecting on 4-of-8 from 3-point range this season.
In the team's first game of the year, a loss to Maine, jefferson had a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds and she's now scored 20 or more points in six straight.
Defensively, Jefferson has led or tied for the team lead in rebounds in every contest and she has also racked up six steals and a block in the three games.
The Dukes, who are 2-1, hit the road Thursday to take on Longwood at 7 p.m.
In other college sports:
JMU's Jones Earns Top Honor
James Madison volleyball's Cameryn Jones was named the final Defensive Player of the Week by the Sun Belt following a weekend sweep over South Alabama.
Jones had a career-best weekend, tallying 10 blocks and 14 kills in a single match.
This is the fifth weekly awards for the Dukes this season and the first for Jones.
JMU will compete in the SBC tournament this weekend in Foley, Ala.
Draft Alum Earns National Attention
Bridgewater College freshman linebacker Aaron Nice, a former Stuarts Draft standout and the 2021 Daily News-Record All-Valley Defensive Player of the Year, earned a spot on the D3football.com Team of the Week, the website announced on Tuesday.
Nice set an Old Dominion Athletic Conference record with 6.5 sacks in a win over Guilford this past weekend and now leads the conference with 10 on the season.
Those 10 sacks are the most in a single season in 20 years for the Eagles.
