James Madison freshman swingman Devon Savage entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday, as first reported by VerbalCommits.com.
Savage, a 6-4, 190-pound inside-out player from Washington DC, played in 17 games for the Dukes this season, averaging 8.8 minutes a contest. His playing time increased late in the season as JMU was hit by a series of injuries. The Riverdale Baptist High School graduate averaged 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds per game in his first college season.
He became the first JMU player to enter the transfer portal this offseason. The Dukes finished 15-14 in head coach Mark Byington’s second season at James Madison, marking back-to-back winning campaigns for the just the second time since 1999 the Dukes have finished above .500 twice in a row.
In other local sports action on Friday:
Softball
Bridgewater 5, Mary Washington 1: In Fredericksburg, Sarah Wimer went 3-for-4 with two RBI and Avery Pinder went 2-for-3 with an RBI double to lead Bridgewater to a victory against Mary Washington.
Samantha Martin went the distance in the circle for Bridgewater, scattering four hits to earn the victory in the first game of a doubleheader.
Bridgewater 11, Mary Washington 2: In Fredericksburg, Bridgewater improved to 5-5 on the season with the doubleheader sweep of Mary Washington. Torrie Shifflett recorded three of BC’s 12 hits on the way to the victory.
Brantley Swift threw a complete-game three-hitter for the Eagles.
Eastern Mennonite 5, Thiel 2: In Myrtle Beach, S.C., Grace Fravel’s two-run home run sparked the Royals offense on the way to a victory. Bri Allen added a double for EMU as Kaitlyn Fletcher threw four innings with six strikeouts to get the win.
Eastern Mennonite 9, Gwynedd Mercy 5: In Myrtle Beach, S.C., Sierra Lantz had a home run, three RBI and scored three times to lead EMU to its second victory of the day. Grace Fravel went 2-for-3 at the plate and scored twice for the Royals.
Emily Campbell threw four innings in relief to pick up the win for Eastern Mennonite.
James Madison 10, Lehigh 2: In Harrisonburg, the Dukes opened the JMU classic with a dominant offensive performance. Hannah Shifflett went 3-for-3 with a home run and Hallie Hall added another homer for the Dukes.
Meredith Wells picked up her first victory of the season in the circle, throwing all five innings allowing two earned runs on five hits.
Maryland 12, James Madison 5: In Harrisonburg, Lauren Bernett had a two-run home run for JMU, but the Dukes couldn’t slow down the Maryland offense. Taylor Okada went 2-for-3 to lead the way for the Terps, who saw Trin Schlotterback allow eight hits in seven innings of work.
Baseball
Morehead State 7, James Madison 2: In Morehead, Ky., Ryley Preece and Ashton Roy each homered for Morehead State in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Kyle Novak went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Dukes in the loss.
Morehead State 14, James Madison 5: In Morehead, Ky., The Eagles went deep five times to sweep the doubleheader against JMU. Nick Gooden finished with a double and a home run to lead the Morehead State offense.
Kyle Novak and Fenwick Trimble each had home runs for JMU, which fell to 8-8 with its fourth-straight setback.
Eastern Mennonite 10, Virginia Wesleyan 7: In Harrisonburg, Jaylon Lee had two hits, including a home run to lead EMU to an ODAC victory. Brett Lindsay and Ethan Spraker each also had three hits for the Royals. EMU starter Brendon Barrett allowed two runs in five innings before Hunter West picked up the win in relief.
