Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low around 35F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low around 35F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%.