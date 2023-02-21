After the opening day of the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships at the Birmingham Complex in Birmingham, Ala., on Monday, the James Madison women’s track and field team found itself sitting in eighth place overall with 13 points scored.
Miranda Stanhope, a junior, was the best performer of the day for the Dukes, picking up eight points with a runner-up finish in the 5000 with an impressive time of 16:38.56.
Later that day, JMU picked up its last five points when the distance medley relay team of Sofia Terenziani (1200) and Virginia Keys (400), and seniors Annie Dunlop (800) and Clare Morelli (1600) recorded a season-best time of 11:59.07 to finish fourth.
Arkansas State held the team lead after the first day with 32 points, while South Alabama (25), Louisiana Monroe (22), and Southern Mississippi (20) were behind.
The Dukes were scheduled to conclude the Sun Belt Indoor Championships on Tuesday.
In other college sports:
Matey Named American DPOW
After helping lead a pair of solid team efforts on the defensive end, James Madison women’s lacrosse redshirt senior defender Rachel Matey was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.
The defensive captain from Phoenixville, Pa., helped the Dukes shine defensively, holding Virginia Tech and Connecticut to fewer than 20 total shots in a pair of wins.
Individually, Matey caused five opposition turnovers and added six ground balls. In the circle, she finished with nine total draw controls, with seven against the Huskies.
The JMU standout also hit a career milestone, joining former All-American Haley Warden as the second player in program history to reach 200 draw controls.
Matey is the first Duke to gain an American Athletic Conference weekly award.
JMU improved to 2-1 with the wins last week, notching the 200th victory of head coach Shelley Klaes’ decorated career and earning a No. 13 national ranking in this week’s ILWomen/ILWLCA Division I Poll, which was also released on Monday.
The Dukes wrap up a four-game road trip to start the season Saturday at High Point. That non-conference matchup is set for 2 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+.
BC Adjusts Weekend Schedule
Due to the threat of winter weather this weekend, the Bridgewater softball team moved its opening-day doubleheader against non-conference opponent Greensboro up a day.
Initially set for Saturday, the games will now be played Friday, beginning at 1 p.m.
